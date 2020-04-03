Player’s Take: Mike Nagy

In 2013, Mike Nagy made history when he became the first Manistique High School athlete in 50 years to earn a Division I scholarship when he left the cold of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan to play golf at the University of Tennessee. For the four years prior to leaving Michigan, he had won four consecutive club championships at Indian Lake Golf Club, his first title coming at age 15. Nagy still lives in Knoxville after graduating with a business degree, and it was in college where he began his unique way of reading greens. But now—like all other professional golfers—he patiently waits for his first Mackenzie Tour season to begin. After finishing third at the Mackenzie Tour Qualifying Tournament in Dothan, Ala., in mid-March, Nagy planned to return to Knoxville to practice and prepare for the 2020 season. But because of the COVID-19 shutdown, he decided to drive back to Michigan to spend time with his parents. Although he hasn’t played any golf (there’s still snow on the ground), Nagy did find time to do a little blue gill fishing and talk about his journey in golf.

It is definitely an interesting time. I was playing well, and after Alabama I definitely wanted to keep playing and find any events I could play in. It looked like there were going to be a couple of Florida mini tours, but that obviously changed very quickly.

I didn’t expect to be back in Michigan in March and April. I went to Florida to stay with some friends in the beginning part of January and basically spent January, February and March preparing for the upcoming season. It was a lot of work I put in, but now it’s on hold.

For me and golf, I either want to be all in on the practice or I want to get away from it. I don’t feel like I play well when I practice only once in a while. I like it being an all-day thing to keep sharp. In Knoxville, I played a few rounds because the driving range was closed, and the practice facility was closed. I played pretty mediocre, so I just decided to shut it down and go home.

Manastique is an Upper Peninsula of Michigan. It’s six hours north of Detroit and right on the top of Lake Michigan. It’s an hour-and-a-half drive to Canada, to Sault Ste. Marie.

It’s interesting how I ended up going to Knoxville for school. The biggest connection I had to Tennessee was through assistant coach Casey VanDamme. He’s currently the men’s and women’s head coach at South Dakota State. Casey is from Michigan. I had gotten a few lessons from him when I was 12 and 13. He remembered me, and he sent Chip Taylor, the Tennessee head coach, to come and watch me play a couple of AJGA events. I played well in them, and the coach was impressed.

I didn’t really have a good AJGA career. I didn’t travel a ton because of where I lived. Even to play some of the events in Michigan and Wisconsin were five- or six-hour drives. I stuck to the local events, but I played, I think, seven AJGA events, and I want to say my worst finish was 11th place.