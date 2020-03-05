Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada announces new Prince Edward Island event

TORONTO, ONT – The Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada unveiled information regarding the 2020 tournament in Prince Edward Island. The Tour announced Thursday that the Prince Edward Island Pro-Am will take place at Dundarave Golf Course from June 29-July 5.

The new tournament will be the fifth official event on the 2020 schedule, following the Lethbridge Paradise Canyon Open and preceding the Osprey Valley Open.

“We’re very excited that our players will have the opportunity to visit Prince Edward Island and to play an extraordinary golf course,” said Mackenzie Tour Vice President Scott Pritchard. “Dundarave should prove to be one of the best tests of golf on the Mackenzie Tour, and we believe players will rate it among the best they play all summer.”

Designed by Dr. Michael Hurdzan and Dana Fry, Dundarave officially opened in July 1999 and is located in Brudenell, located just east of Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island’s capital.

The 7,089-yard, par-72 layout boasts a course rating of 76.2 and hosted the province’s amateur championship in 2016. Dundarave was also the host site of the 2006 Making the Connection - Legends of Golf, where Tom Watson and Jack Nicklaus played an 18-hole match in support of the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.

While Prince Edward Island hosted a Canadian Tour event from 1991-97, the 2020 tournament will mark the Tour’s first trip to the province since the PGA TOUR established the Mackenzie Tour in 2013.

Sports & Entertainment Atlantic (S|E|A) will serve as the host organization of the event under the leadership of Chris Larsen, President of Sports & Entertainment Atlantic and the Prince Edward Island Pro-Am Tournament Director.

“We believe Islanders and Atlantic Canadians will rally around the opportunity to see world-class golf in the province,” continued Pritchard. “We’re looking forward to working alongside Sports & Entertainment Atlantic as well as Tourism PEI to put on a fantastic event.”

“As Atlantic Canada’s leading sport and event management company, S|E|A is delighted to help bring professional golf back to PEI as we have a long-standing history with the game,” said Larsen. “The Prince Edward Island Pro-Am will help continue the growth of golf on the Island, inspiring young players to pursue their golf dreams and help drive visitation and awareness to PEI.”

“Prince Edward Island is very proud to host a Mackenzie Tour event this summer,” said Prince Edward Island Minister of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture Matthew MacKay. “Our Island is a golfer’s paradise. Hosting the Prince Edward Island Pro-Am is a perfect match for us as it encourages visitors from all over to come and enjoy our world-class courses, and hospitality while discovering what our province has to offer.”