Lehman announced as Honorary Chairman of CRMC Championship

BRAINERD, Minnesota – In anticipation of the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada’s first venture into the U.S., the CRMC Championship announced today that Tom Lehman will serve as the inaugural event’s Honorary Chairman.

Lehman, who is Minnesota’s most-decorated player—with five PGA TOUR victories to go along with 30 other professional wins—has spent the past 11 years on PGA TOUR Champions, with his most recent victory coming at the 2019 Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai in January.

"I am very humbled and honored to be asked to assume the role of Honorary Chairman of the CRMC Championship,” said the Alexandria native. “So many people have worked so hard to make this event a reality, and because of that I take this role very seriously.”

The Aug. 17-23 event at Cragun’s Resort is not far from Lehman’s first off-the-course initiative. Lehman is the board chairman for Elevate Phoenix, a non-profit program administered through the Phoenix Union High School District that provides inner-city youth with mentoring opportunities

Lehman’s charity event, the Elevate Phoenix Invitational, has raised more than $2 million in three years in support of that program.

“Having grown up in Alexandria and graduated from the University of Minnesota, I welcome the opportunity to give back in some small way and assure my personal support and best efforts to everyone in the Brainerd area who will benefit from this event,” said Lehman.

“I am thrilled for golf fans in the entire Central Minnesota area who will be able to experience a PGA TOUR event in the form of the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada,” continued Lehman. “The quality of golf will amaze everyone. I can't wait for August. God bless everyone!”

Lehman, whose professional career has spanned nearly 40 years, has won on six separate Tours since making his pro debut in 1982. His wins have come on the PGA TOUR, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Champions, European Tour, European Senior Tour and Japan Golf Tour. After earning the Korn Ferry Tour’s first Player of the Year award, in 1991, Lehman went on to win the PGA TOUR Player of the Year award in 1996, winning The Open Championship and finishing as the runner-up at the U.S. Open that season. In April of 1997, Lehman ascended to the top of the Official World Golf Ranking as the No. 1 player in the world.

Lehman added to his resume by becoming the only player to win Player of the Year on three PGA TOUR- sanctioned circuits, earning the Jack Nicklaus Trophy in 2011 following a three-win season on PGA TOUR Champions. In 2012, Lehman picked up two more victories to become just the fifth player to win the award in back-to-back seasons.

Lehman is also a veteran of team competitions, playing on three winning U.S. Presidents Cup teams and representing the U.S. in the Ryder Cup four times, once as captain.

“All of us at Cragun’s are very excited to have Tom Lehman, both a great man and great golfer, as a supporter of the CRMC Championship,” said Chuck Klecatsky, CRMC Championship Tournament Director. “Our goals of having a community-wide event and supporting local charities align well with Tom’s goals and beliefs. We truly appreciate his help in growing this event into a premier event in the region.”

Through three events this season on PGA TOUR Champions, Lehman has made every cuts and is currently 23rd in the Charles Schwab Cup standings.