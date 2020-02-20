-
Rhett Rasmussen leads after bone-chilling round at Mackenzie Tour Q-School
February 20, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Only three players bettered Rhett Rasmusssen’s third-round 74 on Thursday. (Courtesy of BYU Athletics)
San Antonio — “It was the hardest round of golf I’ve ever played, by far.”
The quote from Rhett Rasmussen, who leads the first Mackenzie Tour Q-School event of the year at TPC San Antonio by one stroke over Joshua Seiple, was echoed by the field.
The evidence can be found throughout the leaderboard. Only three players bettered Rasmusssen’s third-round 74 on Thursday as winds blew up to 35-kilometres-an-hour and the “feels like” was near freezing.
“When we started out, the first holes were 45-degreees Fahrenheit and blowing 20 miles-per-hour and there was sideways rain,” said the BYU senior. “It just felt so cold.”
Despite the conditions, which one member described as the worst he has seen at the golf course in over a year, Rasmussen began his round with eight-consecutive pars.
“Every shot I hit, I didn’t feel like I knew where it was going because I couldn’t really feel my hands,” said the Draper, UT native. “I’ll take the pars on the first eight and then I finished solid, so I will take that.”
Rasmussen’s 74 comes after rounds of 68 and 71 the first two rounds as he heads into the final round 3-under par.
“With the conditions, I would have taken a 74 all day,” said Rasussen, who qualified for the U.S. Open in 2018. “Tomorrow will be better scoring conditions, so if I can shoot 5 or 6-under par, I’ll be looking good.”
Despite a third-round 77, Thunder Bay, Ontario native Evan Degrazia moved up one spot on the leaderboard and heads into Friday in a three-way tie for seventh.
How the Tournament Works
There are 86 players competing this week with hopes of earning Mackenzie Tour membership for the 2020 season. Below is a breakdown of the status available this week.
Finish Position
Status
Medalist
Exempt for the 2020 season
2nd through 10th (no ties)
Fully exempt for the first six tournaments and subject to the re-shuffle
11th through 28th (plus ties)
Conditionally exempt
Key Information
• Not a single player in the field was under par on Thursday, and only three players shot even par. Joshua Seiple made five birdies and five bogeys, Cory Howard made four birdies, offset by four bogeys, while Jeff Wibawa made two birdies and two bogeys. The players are alone in second, T6 and T8 respectively.
• Rasmussen played golf for the first time at three-years old. At the age of six-years old he competed in his first tournament. He won his first tournament that same year.
• Upon graduation from Air Force Academy, Kyle Westmoreland served for five years as an Air Force Captain. During his tenure, he would keep his game sharp with occasional visits to the local driving range. Last season, he finished inside the top-25 at the Utah Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour and has competed in two PGA TOUR events this season. Through three rounds of Mackenzie Tour Q-School, Westmoreland is in a tie for fifth at 2-over.
• Prior to turning professional, 26-year old Trey Valentine polished off a head-turning collegiate career at the University of Southern Florida, winning twice and being name to the Big East All-Conference team three times. Additionally, Valentine was named the conference’s Freshman of the Year in 2012. With experience playing on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, Valentine is 4-over through three rounds and is T10 heading into the final round.
Quotable
“It was definitely up there with the hardest rounds I’ve played. I’m from Colorado and have played a few rounds in the snow, but it was about equal to that.” – Joshua Seiple
“I had 245-yards into hole No. 15 and I hit it to seven feet. Unfortunately, I missed the putt, but it was the best shot I’ve hit in a long time.” – Joshua Seiple
“I turned at 3-over and I think I made bogey on Nos. 10, 11 and 12 before birdie on No. 13. I started hitting it pretty good after that and I made birdie on the last two holes, making a few longs putts, and all of a sudden, I was at even (par). I was just trying to stay positive. I was just happy to almost be done when I was hitting those shots late.” – Joshua Seiple
“If you told me before the round that I would be where I am with one round to go, that’s all I could ask for and tomorrow will be fun.” – Joshua Seiple
Third-Round Weather: Rainy. High of 7. Wind at 25 KPH.
