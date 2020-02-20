Rhett Rasmussen leads after bone-chilling round at Mackenzie Tour Q-School

San Antonio — “It was the hardest round of golf I’ve ever played, by far.”

The quote from Rhett Rasmussen, who leads the first Mackenzie Tour Q-School event of the year at TPC San Antonio by one stroke over Joshua Seiple, was echoed by the field.

The evidence can be found throughout the leaderboard. Only three players bettered Rasmusssen’s third-round 74 on Thursday as winds blew up to 35-kilometres-an-hour and the “feels like” was near freezing.

“When we started out, the first holes were 45-degreees Fahrenheit and blowing 20 miles-per-hour and there was sideways rain,” said the BYU senior. “It just felt so cold.”

RELATED: Leaderboard

Despite the conditions, which one member described as the worst he has seen at the golf course in over a year, Rasmussen began his round with eight-consecutive pars.

“Every shot I hit, I didn’t feel like I knew where it was going because I couldn’t really feel my hands,” said the Draper, UT native. “I’ll take the pars on the first eight and then I finished solid, so I will take that.”

Rasmussen’s 74 comes after rounds of 68 and 71 the first two rounds as he heads into the final round 3-under par.

“With the conditions, I would have taken a 74 all day,” said Rasussen, who qualified for the U.S. Open in 2018. “Tomorrow will be better scoring conditions, so if I can shoot 5 or 6-under par, I’ll be looking good.”

Despite a third-round 77, Thunder Bay, Ontario native Evan Degrazia moved up one spot on the leaderboard and heads into Friday in a three-way tie for seventh.

How the Tournament Works

There are 86 players competing this week with hopes of earning Mackenzie Tour membership for the 2020 season. Below is a breakdown of the status available this week.