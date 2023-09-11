Meet 'The Five:' PGA TOUR Canada graduates

Jeffrey Kang (No. 6) moved up five spots from No. 11 after finishing tied for third at the Fortinet Cup Championship… Stuart MacDonald ended up at No. 7 after being bumped by Yi Cao for the fifth and final spot in The Five… Derek Hitchner had the biggest leap of anyone from the season finale. Thanks to his tie for third he moved all the way up to No. 22 from No. 45 and will be exempt into the Second Stage of the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament… SudarshanYellamaraju (No. 29 to No. 21) was the only other golfer to jump inside the top 25 after the Fortinet Cup Championship and earning an exemption into the Second Stage of the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament.