Springer shines, wins CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open

Springer stumbled out of the gate on Sunday with a bogey on the difficult opening hole and didn’t make his first birdie until No. 5. A birdie at No. 9 kick-started his run to the finish and he made four-consecutive birdies, from No. 12 through No. 15, before finding the water at No. 16. He was able to get up and down for par there and followed that hiccup with a birdie on the par-3 17th hole. Springer was able to comfortably make a par on the last hole to secure the win.