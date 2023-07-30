Shore breaks through to win Osprey Valley Open

Davis Shore was also pleased to see his former Alabama teammate Lee Hodges earn his first PGA TOUR win on Sunday. Hodges won by seven shots at the 3M Open. The two were teammates on the Crimson Tide golf team and Shore said Hodges was one of the older players that he respected the most. With two Crimson Tide winners on Sunday, Shore remarked that Alabama coach Jay Seawell was “probably going to have a couple milk shakes” to celebrate.