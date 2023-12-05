John Smoltz's latest pitch: He wants PGA TOUR Champions card

As a pitcher, Smoltz always could figure things out mechanically and make needed adjustments. As that goes, golf offers an entirely different world. His desire to grind seldom wanes, but his confidence level can plummet into some valleys. Smoltz did not feel his game was in very good shape entering First Stage of Q-School, but he made the most of some very fast starts. In three of his four rounds, he was under par through nine holes.