Padraig Harrington ready to be ‘back in the thick of it’ at SAS Championship

“This is the thing, see: Golf is about being comfortable,” Harrington said. “You make bogey, but you know another birdie is coming. That’s what the Champions Tour does for you. If you’re in contention, you feel good. You go back to the regular tour, and after a while it can wear you down. You’re under pressure. You don’t feel like you can miss that 8-footer on Thursday afternoon for par. It’s like a body blow.