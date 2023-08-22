Steve Stricker’s sensational season shows no signs of slowing

With his victory at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, in July – his last start on PGA TOUR Champions – Stricker became the fourth player in Champions Tour history to win three majors in a season. Stricker won the Regions Tradition (May 11-14), KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship (May 25-28) and Kaulig Companies Championship (July 13-16). In his only other major start in 2023, Stricker finished second at the U.S. Senior Open (June 29-July 2). He did not play in The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex (July 27-30).