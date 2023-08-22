PGA TOUR ChampionsLeaderboardWatchNewsSchwab CupSchedulePlayersStatsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

Steve Stricker’s sensational season shows no signs of slowing

4 Min Read

Tour Insider

Loading...
    Written by Connor Stange @ChampionsTour

    As PGA TOUR Champions heads into the final third of the 2023 schedule, 56-year-old Steve Stricker is in the midst of one of the greatest individual seasons in the history of the Champions Tour. Here’s a closer look at his dominance in majors and a by-the-numbers breakdown of his performance in 2023:

    Dominance in majors

    With his victory at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, in July – his last start on PGA TOUR Champions – Stricker became the fourth player in Champions Tour history to win three majors in a season. Stricker won the Regions Tradition (May 11-14), KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship (May 25-28) and Kaulig Companies Championship (July 13-16). In his only other major start in 2023, Stricker finished second at the U.S. Senior Open (June 29-July 2). He did not play in The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex (July 27-30).

    Most single-season major wins in PGA TOUR Champions history
    Player Major WinsYear
    Gary Player31988
    Jack Nicklaus31991
    Bernhard Langer32017
    Steve Stricker32023

    Stricker increased his majors total on PGA TOUR Champions to seven with his three titles in 2023. He passed several on the all-time major wins list during his recent stretch including World Golf Hall of Fame members Lee Trevino (four), Raymond Floyd (four), Arnold Palmer (five) and Tom Watson (six).

    Most major wins in PGA TOUR Champions history
    RankPlayer Major Wins
    1Bernhard Langer 12
    2Gary Player9
    3Jack Nicklaus8
    T4Steve Stricker7
    T4Hale Irwin7
    6Tom Watson6

    Stricker has won nearly half of his starts in majors on PGA TOUR Champions with a winning percentage of 41.2%. It is the highest among players with seven or more starts in senior majors, and nearly double the winning percentage of No. 2 Alex Cejka (21.4%).

    Highest Winning Percentage in Majors on PGA TOUR Champions
    RankPlayerWin %WinsStarts
    1Steve Stricker41.2%717
    2Alex Cejka21.4%314
    3Bernhard Langer16.9%1271
    4Jack Nicklaus15.4%852

    (Note: Among players with seven or more starts)

    Historic season

    Stricker’s five victories in 2023 are tied for the 14th-most in a single season on PGA TOUR Champions. Since 2000, only two players have more wins in a season on the Champions Tour: Bernhard Langer (seven wins in 2017) and Larry Nelson (six wins in 2000).

    Including last year, Stricker is the reigning champion at eight events. In addition to his five victories this season, Stricker won three events in 2022 that haven’t been played yet in 2023.

    Most Single-Season Wins in PGA TOUR Champions History
    RankPlayerSeasonWins
    T1Hale Irwin19979
    Peter Thomson19859
    T3Bernhard Langer20177
    Bruce Fleisher19997
    Hale Irwin19987
    Lee Trevino19907
    Chi Chi Rodriguez19877
    Bruce Crampton19867
    T9Larry Nelson20006
    Gil Morgan19986
    Gil Morgan19976
    Lee Trevino19946
    Don January19836
    T14Steve Stricker20235
    13 other instancesVarious years5

    Through 13 starts in 2023, Stricker has earned $3,593,060 to build a commanding lead in the Charles Schwab Cup standings. He is $84,300 away from setting the single-season record for money earned on PGA TOUR Champions. The current record of $3,677,359 was set by Langer in 2017.

    This season, Stricker has a lead of $1,933,705 over Charles Schwab No. 2 Langer, which is larger than Langer’s lead over the player in last place ($1,658,239).

    Most single-season money won in PGA TOUR Champions history
    RankPlayerSeasonMoney
    1Bernhard Langer2017$3,677,359
    2Steve Stricker2023$3,593,060
    3Steven Alker2022$3,544,425
    4Padraig Harrington2022$3,293,255
    5Bernhard Langer2020-21$3,255,499

    Through 43 rounds in 2023, Stricker is on pace to set the single-season scoring average record on PGA TOUR Champions. His 67.44 scoring average is ahead of the current record (67.96), set by Fred Couples in 2010.

    Lowest single-season scoring average in PGA TOUR Champions history
    RankPlayerSeasonScoring Average
    1Fred Couples201067.96
    2Bernhard Langer201768.03
    3Bernhard Langer201468.03
    4Steven Alker202268.27
    5Bernhard Langer201668.31

    (Note: Stricker’s 2023 scoring average through 13 starts is 67.44.)

    Stricker vs. The field

    In his 13 starts this season on PGA TOUR Champions, Stricker has beaten or tied 1,101 of 1,121 competitors (98.22%). He has finished in the top two in 10 of 13 starts (76.9%).

    In his last six starts, all top-two finishes, Stricker has beaten or tied 616 of 618 competitors (99.68%).

    Where Stricker stacks up in the world of golf

    In two of the ranking systems that include all players in the world, Stricker is ranked inside the top 50. He is ranked 50th in the world by Data Golf and 26th in the world by The Universal Golf Rankings (TUGR).

    The Data Golf Rankings are determined by averaging the field-strength adjusted scores of each golfer across professional and amateur tournaments, with more recent rounds receiving more weight.

    The TUGR is determined by head-to-head scores, player-by-player over the past 18 months, and the output is relative strokes per round to the best player in the world.

    Stricker’s streaks

    Stricker has an active streak of 17 consecutive top-10 finishes on PGA TOUR Champions, which ranks tied for fourth on the all-time list, and is the longest streak on the Champions Tour since Langer in 2013-14. Stricker is 19 away from tying the PGA TOUR Champions record, set by Don January (1980-84).

    Most consecutive top-10 finishes in PGA TOUR Champions history
    PlayerConsecutive Top 10sTimespan
    Don January361980-84
    Hale Irwin231997-98
    Bernhard Langer202013-14
    Miller Barber171984-85
    Peter Thomson171985
    Chi Chi Rodriguez171985-86
    Steve Stricker172022-present
    Lee Elder161984-85
    Bruce Crampton161986
    Hale Irwin161995-96
    Bob Charles151988
    Raymond Floyd151994-95

    Stricker has an active streak of six consecutive top-two finishes on PGA TOUR Champions, which ranks second on the all-time list. He’s one away from tying the PGA TOUR Champions record, set by Don January in 1983.

    Most consecutive top-two finishes (on PGA TOUR-sanctioned tours)
    PlayerFinishesTOUR
    Byron Nelson11PGA TOUR
    Sam Snead9PGA TOUR
    Tiger Woods8PGA TOUR
    Ben Hogan8PGA TOUR
    Denny Shute7PGA TOUR
    Don January7PGA TOUR Champions
    Steve Stricker6*PGA TOUR Champions
    Jim Barnes6PGA TOUR

    (*denotes active streak)

    Earlier this season, Stricker set the record for most consecutive rounds of par or better across all PGA TOUR-sanctioned tours with 55. His streak, which started with a 6-under 65 in the final round of the 2022 U.S. Senior Open, was snapped with a 1-over-par 71 in the first round of the 2023 U.S. Senior Open.

    Most consecutive rounds of par or better (PGA TOUR Champions)
    PlayerTotalTimespan
    Steve Stricker552022-23
    Jerry Kelly412022-23
    Jay Haas412014
    Steven Alker392021-22
    Colin Montgomerie382016-17

    Most consecutive rounds of par or better (PGA TOUR-sanctioned tours)
    PlayerTotalTour
    Steve Stricker55PGA TOUR Champions
    Tiger Woods52PGA TOUR
    Lee Hodges48Korn Ferry Tour
    Jerry Kelly41PGA TOUR Champions
    Jay Haas41PGA TOUR Champions
    Anders Albertson41Korn Ferry Tour

    Most consecutive rounds of par or better to start a season (PGA TOUR Champions)
    PlayerTotalSeason
    Steve Stricker352023
    Jerry Kelly252017
    Jerry Kelly232023
    Fred Couples232017
    Jay Haas232014
    Loren Roberts232007
    Gil Morgan232004

    (Note: none are active streaks)

    PGA TOUR Champions
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.