Kris Blanks turns 50 and embraces a new chapter: pursuing golf's second act

Blanks has a blank schedule after the PCC. His playing career, while not devoid of highlights that include a runner-up finish at the RBC Canadian Open, did not give him any status for PGA TOUR Champions. He was upset with himself for missing the cut at the Senior PGA Championship last week in Frisco, Texas. He said he if had played well there, perhaps even just posted a top 30, he’d be in that much better shape not only in the Schwab Cup standings but in convincing tournaments on the remainder of the PGA TOUR Champions schedule that he deserves a spot in their fields.