David Toms hopes to finish 2023 like he has started it

“It's obviously a sprint -- a lot of tournaments, you're playing three rounds instead of four. So there's an adjustment period there. But honestly, I just felt like I haven't played great. I mean, I've had good spurts and I've had good tournaments, but as far as far as my overall game, I don't think I've really put it together until recently. It’s not that I don't prepare myself, or I haven't worked at it, or I haven't tried to keep myself in shape or focus on golf or anything like that. It took me a little while on the regular TOUR when I first got out there, and maybe that's what's going on. I really don't know. I'm not trying to figure it out. I'm just going to play golf tournaments and I’m excited to go play the next one. If I get into contention in the next month or so, I feel pretty good about our chances just because I know I can do it.”