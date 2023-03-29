John Cook calls it a career at place where it all began

“It was exciting to see the schedule and that that’s where the new tournament was,” Cook, 65, said Tuesday. “I knew I wanted to be part of it in some capacity. Whether it be working it for TV, or a tournament host role, or as we got going I was just kind of thinking, ‘I’m playing OK, still a little competitive, why not play these couple of weeks then call it a career there at Mission Hills where I spent so much time?’