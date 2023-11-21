Steve Stricker headlines top 10 PGA TOUR Champions storylines of 2023

World Golf Hall of Fame member Bernhard Langer won twice in 2023 to set the PGA TOUR Champions all-time wins record with 46. The 65-year-old captured his fifth Chubb Classic title in February, shooting his age or better in the first and third rounds, to tie Hale Irwin with his 45th win on the Champions Tour. Langer broke the record at the U.S. Senior Open at SentryWorld in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, where he captured his 46th career victory on this Tour. Langer managed to hold off Wisconsin natives Stricker and Jerry Kelly, who finished second and third, respectively. With his win, Langer extended his own records for senior major titles (12) and oldest winner in PGA TOUR Champions history (65 years, 10 months, 5 days).