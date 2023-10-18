PGA TOUR Champions announces 2024 schedule
Upcoming season to feature 28 events and the highest purse in Champions Tour history
Written by Staff @ChampionsTour
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – PGA TOUR Champions announced Wednesday the schedule for its 2024 season, which features 28 events and will conclude at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix, Arizona. The 25-event regular season will welcome one new tournament, the Simmons Bank Championship in Little Rock, Arkansas, and players will visit 19 U.S. states and three other countries (Morocco, Scotland and Canada). In 2024, players will compete for more than $67 million in total prize money, the highest in PGA TOUR Champions’ 44-season history.
“We have had a fantastic 2023 season – which included record charitable donations – and we look forward to carrying the momentum from this year into 2024,” said PGA TOUR Champions president Miller Brady. “I’m thrilled to be able to share next year’s schedule, which includes the Simmons Bank Championship, a new event in our Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs and the first-ever PGA TOUR Champions event held in Arkansas. The success of our Tour comes from the tremendous tournament and title sponsors that support our events, and we are so grateful for those partnerships. PGA TOUR Champions offers the unique opportunity for fans to see golfing legends competing at a high level and after the unprecedented success we’ve seen this year, we can’t wait to kick off the 2024 season.”
The 2024 season will tee off with the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai the week of January 15-20 in Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii, marking the 28th consecutive year that PGA TOUR Champions has started the season at Hualalai Golf Course.
The first stateside event of the 2024 season comes in February, with the Chubb Classic, held at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. From there, the Champions Tour heads overseas for the Trophy Hassan II at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in Rabat.
After the event in Morocco, PGA TOUR Champions heads out West for the month of March, with the Cologuard Classic in Tucson, Arizona, which is being contested at La Paloma Country Club for the first time. Back-to-back California tournaments follow, with the Hoag Classic at Newport Beach Country Club and then The Galleri Classic at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage.
Two PGA TOUR Champions Texas events – the Invited Celebrity Classic at Las Colinas Country Club in Irving, Texas (April 15-21), and the Insperity Invitational at The Woodlands Country Club outside of Houston (April 29-May 5) – are separated by the Mitsubishi Electric Classic at TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Georgia (April 22-28).
The PGA TOUR Champions schedule features five major championships – the first in May with the Regions Tradition at Greystone Golf & Country Club in Birmingham, Alabama. The majors conclude in July with The Senior Openpresented by Rolex at Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland.
2024 PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS MAJOR CHAMPIONSHIPS
|Date
|Senior Major Championship
|Host Course (City, State)
|May 6-12
|Regions Tradition
|Greystone Golf & Country Club
|May 20-26
|KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship
|Harbor Shores
|June 24-30
|U.S. Senior Open Championship
|Newport Country Club
|July 8-14
|Kaulig Companies Championship
|Firestone Country Club
|July 24-30
|The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex
|Carnoustie Golf Links
After the season’s first two majors, the Champions Tour heads to Iowa for the Principal Charity Classic at Wakonda Country Club in Des Moines, Iowa, followed by the American Family Insurance Championship, being contested for the final time at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin, before the event moves to TPC Wisconsin beginning in 2025. The DICK’S Sporting Goods Open at En-Joie Golf Club in Endicott, New York, serves as the lead into the final three majors of the season.
Once the major season has concluded, the first of three August events begins with the Boeing Classic – held at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge outside of Seattle – before PGA TOUR Champions’ annual trip north of the border, with the Shaw Charity Classic at Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The month is rounded out with The Ally Challenge, held at historic Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club in Grand Blanc, Michigan.
September opens with St. Louis’ Ascension Charity Classic, held at Norwood Hills Country Club, before the Champions Tour heads to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for the Sanford International at Minnehaha Country Club. The final event of the month is the PURE Insurance Championship, held at historic Pebble Beach Golf Links.
The final two events of the regular season come in October, with the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS, held at Timuquana Country Club in Jacksonville, Florida, and the regular season finale: the SAS Championship in Cary, North Carolina, at Prestonwood Country Club.
The 25-event regular season will lead into the eighth-annual Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs, which begin at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Richmond, Virginia, followed by the newest event on the PGA TOUR Champions – the Simmons Bank Championship. Serving as the second leg of the Playoffs, the Simmons Bank Championship will be contested at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Little Rock, Arkansas.
“We are ecstatic to have the addition of the Simmons Bank Championship to the PGA TOUR Champions schedule,” said PGA TOUR Champions President Miller Brady. “Simmons Bank has been a tremendous title sponsor on the Korn Ferry Tour and we are thrilled to have them join PGA TOUR Champions to sponsor one of our playoff events. Bringing a tournament to their home in Little Rock shows Simmons Bank’s commitment to supporting their local community using the platform of professional golf to highlight the state of Arkansas and all that it has to offer.”
The season will conclude with the Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix Country Club on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024.
Since 2001, the Charles Schwab Cup has been awarded to the winner of a season-long, points-based competition. Steve Stricker – who leads the Charles Schwab Cup standings by 1,945,013 over No. 2 Steven Alker with three events remaining in the 2023 season – is in prime position to win his first-ever Charles Schwab Cup.
Each event in 2024 will be televised nationally on GOLF Channel, the Champion Tour’s exclusive cable-television partner that reaches close to 60 million U.S. households. In addition, the majority of tournaments will also be available to stream on Peacock. Two events will have weekend coverage on NBC, the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship and the U.S. Senior Open. PGA TOUR Champions coverage is available in 175+ countries and territories via more than 20 broadcast partners.