PGA TOUR Champions announces 2024 schedule

“We have had a fantastic 2023 season – which included record charitable donations – and we look forward to carrying the momentum from this year into 2024,” said PGA TOUR Champions president Miller Brady. “I’m thrilled to be able to share next year’s schedule, which includes the Simmons Bank Championship, a new event in our Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs and the first-ever PGA TOUR Champions event held in Arkansas. The success of our Tour comes from the tremendous tournament and title sponsors that support our events, and we are so grateful for those partnerships. PGA TOUR Champions offers the unique opportunity for fans to see golfing legends competing at a high level and after the unprecedented success we’ve seen this year, we can’t wait to kick off the 2024 season.”