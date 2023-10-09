Furyks & Nemours combine to provide Jacksonville-area students Blessings in a Backpack

What Blessings in a Backpack Founder, Missy Hammerstrom, saw around 2008 was that, as a result of having had limited-to-no food, kids weren’t going back to school on Monday. They were exhausted, malnourished and/or just couldn’t get themselves together. If they did get to school, it often resulted in poor behavior and a lack of attention or focus. Hammerstrom believed that if these kids had something to eat over the weekend, it would help them get back to school, refreshed and ready to learn.