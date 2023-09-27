At Pebble Beach, the PURE Insurance Championship Impacting First Tee reaches generations

“Playing Pebble Beach in the PURE Insurance Championship was unbelievable,” said Matthew. “Back home, we had the video game simulators, so we could launch Pebble Beach to play, which was super cool. But, to get to come and play here for real was larger than life. The views – I don't even know how it's possible. It was just such an honor to be able to come out here and play in the event. It’s just amazing.”