The Ally Challenge makes a difference in Michigan

“If it wasn’t for funding from the United Way for My Brother’s Keeper, I literally wouldn’t have a roof over my head right now,” McWright admitted. “I’ve seen other veterans come and go through My Brother’s Keeper, who were in the same uphill situation I was in. But, when we see each other signing those leases and getting those apartment keys, we all held on to such hope that My Brother’s Keeper can, in fact, help us get back on our feet.”