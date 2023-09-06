Principal Charity Classic raises over $50 million for Iowa kids since 2007
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @ChampionsTour
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Principal Charity Classic today announced its 2023 tournament raised more than $8 million in support of Iowa children’s charities. The annual PGA TOUR Champions event in Des Moines has now raised $53.7 million for Iowa children’s charities since Principal Financial Group® became the title sponsor in 2007. Watch the 2023 recap video here.
“2023 was another successful year for the Principal Charity Classic with world class golf played on the course and meaningful charitable impact realized throughout the community and state,” said Ken McCullum, board chair for the Principal Charity Classic. “Reaching the milestone of over $50 million contributed to Iowa children’s charities over the past 16 years is a testament to the impact that is made when volunteers, sponsors, and fans come together to support our kids. It continues to highlight the many ways the Principal Charity Classic is about so much more than golf.”
The Principal Charity Classic impacts the lives of more than 130,000 Iowa children each year in the areas of education, health, arts and culture. Tournament proceeds provide support to four Tournament Charity Partners in the Des Moines area: Blank Children’s Hospital, MercyOne Children’s Hospital, the United Way of Central Iowa and Variety – the Children’s Charity of Iowa. Additionally, the event’s Birdies For Charity program supports over 100 nonprofits throughout Iowa.
“To reach this monumental milestone in charitable support takes a team,” said Jo Christine Miles, director of Principal Community Relations and Principal Foundation.
“We are so appreciative of the many fans that come out to the course and create a unique and fun environment year after year. We are thankful for the sponsors and volunteers without whom the Principal Charity Classic simply would not be possible. And we are thankful for the Tournament Charity Partners and Birdies For Charity partners who remind us all what the Principal Charity Classic is really all about.”
This year boasted one of the greatest fields ever at the Principal Charity Classic with Stephen Ames coming away with the 2023 title. The Principal Charity Classic is Ames’ third title of the year, and his second Principal Charity Classic win.