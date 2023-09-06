Principal Charity Classic raises over $50 million for Iowa kids since 2007

“2023 was another successful year for the Principal Charity Classic with world class golf played on the course and meaningful charitable impact realized throughout the community and state,” said Ken McCullum, board chair for the Principal Charity Classic. “Reaching the milestone of over $50 million contributed to Iowa children’s charities over the past 16 years is a testament to the impact that is made when volunteers, sponsors, and fans come together to support our kids. It continues to highlight the many ways the Principal Charity Classic is about so much more than golf.”