Simmons Bank Championship to debut on PGA TOUR Champions in 2024

PGA TOUR Champions features several players with Arkansas ties. John Daly – a current resident of Dardanelle, Arkansas – won the 1984 Arkansas State Amateur and played collegiately at the University of Arkansas. Glen Day is a current resident of Little Rock and has served as Simmons Bank ambassador since 2021. Ken Duke – also sponsored by Simmons Bank – was born and raised in Arkansas, winning the Arkansas High School Medalist at Pleasant Valley Country Club in 1987. He also played collegiately at Henderson University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas, where he was a four-time Arkansas Intercollegiate Conference Golfer of the Year and earned NAIA All-American honors in 1992. Both Daly (Class of 2006) and Duke (Class of 2014) are members of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame.