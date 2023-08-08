Boeing and PGA TOUR Champions announce five-year title sponsorship extension

The Boeing Classic was formed in 2005 and is being contested at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge for the 18th time this year. The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, which was designed by Jack Nicklaus and originally opened in 1999, was voted the "Most Beautiful Clubhouse" in Washington state by Architectural Digest in 2018 for its "craftsman-inspired decor...and expansive windows." The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge's par-72, 7,264-yard championship layout sits at the base of the Cascade Mountains and is renowned for its stunning terrain and amazing wildlife, which includes an eagle sanctuary on the 14th hole. The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge is owned by Arcis Golf, the second largest and fastest-growing owner and operator of golf facilities in the United States.