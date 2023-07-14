PGA TOUR ChampionsLeaderboardWatchNewsSchwab CupSchedulePlayersStatsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
24H AGO

Schedule update for Saturday at Kaulig Companies Championship

1 Min Read

Latest

Tee times moved up by two hours due to weather

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Due to anticipated inclement weather, Saturday’s third round of the Kaulig Companies Championship has been moved ahead by two hours.

    Threesomes will go off Nos. 1 and 10 from 7:10 a.m. to 9:16 a.m. Gates will open at 7 a.m.

    Saturday’s concert, featuring The Sublets and The Vindys, is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., in the Kaulig Infinity Zone at Firestone Country Club.

    The live telecast can be watched on Peacock, GolfChannel.com and the NBC Sports app from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. GOLF Channel will air the third round as scheduled from Noon to 4 p.m. on a tape-delayed telecast.

