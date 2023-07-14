Schedule update for Saturday at Kaulig Companies Championship

Due to anticipated inclement weather, Saturday’s third round of the Kaulig Companies Championship has been moved ahead by two hours.



Threesomes will go off Nos. 1 and 10 from 7:10 a.m. to 9:16 a.m. Gates will open at 7 a.m.



Saturday’s concert, featuring The Sublets and The Vindys, is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., in the Kaulig Infinity Zone at Firestone Country Club.



The live telecast can be watched on Peacock, GolfChannel.com and the NBC Sports app from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. GOLF Channel will air the third round as scheduled from Noon to 4 p.m. on a tape-delayed telecast.