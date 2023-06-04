Steve Stricker ties Tiger Woods’ record streak of 52 consecutive rounds at par or better
1 Min Read
Stricker’s run on PGA TOUR Champions matches record of consistency on a TOUR-sanctioned circuit
Written by Staff @ChampionsTour
Steve Stricker came up just short of winning the Principal Charity Classic, but he matched history on Sunday in Iowa.
Stricker carded rounds of 64-68-68 at Wakonda Club, extending his PGA TOUR Champions-record streak to 52 consecutive rounds at par or better, a historic run that began with the final round of the 2022 U.S. Senior Open.
Stricker matches Tiger Woods for the most consecutive rounds at par or better (on record) on a PGA TOUR-sanctioned Tour. Woods’ streak spanned the 2000 and 2001 TOUR seasons, beginning in the second round of the 2000 AT&T Byron Nelson and extending through the first round of the 2001 WM Phoenix Open. Woods’ streak ended with a second-round 73 at TPC Scottsdale.
Stricker’s streak has included six victories: in 2022, The Ally Challenge, Sanford International, Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS; this year, Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Regions Tradition and KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.
Woods’ record run also included six victories, all of which came within an eight-event span: the 2000 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, U.S. Open, The Open Championship, PGA Championship, WGC-NEC Invitational and RBC Canadian Open.
The next-longest streak on record is Lee Hodges’ 48 consecutive rounds at par or better on the 2020 Korn Ferry Tour.
“Any time you’re in any conversation with somebody like Tiger or Steve Stricker,” Hodges said this week, “it’s pretty good.”
Stricker will aim to extend his streak at the upcoming American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge GC in Madison, Wisconsin, where he serves as tournament host. His home state would mark a fitting place to set a record for TOUR-sanctioned consistency.