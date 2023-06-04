Steve Stricker ties Tiger Woods’ record streak of 52 consecutive rounds at par or better

Stricker matches Tiger Woods for the most consecutive rounds at par or better (on record) on a PGA TOUR-sanctioned Tour. Woods’ streak spanned the 2000 and 2001 TOUR seasons, beginning in the second round of the 2000 AT&T Byron Nelson and extending through the first round of the 2001 WM Phoenix Open. Woods’ streak ended with a second-round 73 at TPC Scottsdale.