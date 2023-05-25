Steve Stricker's daughter Izzi caddying at Senior PGA

When it comes to her own game, Izzi has developed plenty of confidence through the years, and she has seen firsthand what it takes to compete at the highest level – Stricker has won 25 TOUR-sanctioned titles and captained the U.S. Team to victory at the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in their native Wisconsin. One of these wins came at last fall’s Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS; three days later, Izzi won the state title. “What do you want on your pizza,” Stricker tweeted in congratulations.