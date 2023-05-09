John Bland, five-time PGA TOUR Champions winner, dies at 77

Bland, who died May 9 of cancer at age 77, was an accomplished player in his native South Africa well before he came to the U.S. He turned pro when he was 24 but waited eight years before winning for the first time on South Africa’s Sunshine Tour. After that initial victory, at the South African PGA Championship, Bland captured 18 more titles on his home circuit. Once he joined the DP World Tour—at the time known as the European Tour—Bland won twice, and on both occasions, he stared down future World Golf Hall of Famers to win.