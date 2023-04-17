Jim Furyk, Darren Clarke and Ernie Els set for World Champions Cup captaincy

“ … When you think about the three captains, Jim Furyk, Ernie Els and Darren Clarke, they bring immediate credibility to this event. I'll just list some reasons why besides just their playing career. Jim Furyk, nine Ryder Cups, seven Presidents Cups and the 2018 Ryder Cup captain. Ernie Els played on eight Presidents Cup teams and was the captain in 2019. And Darren Clarke, five Ryder Cup teams and the 2016 Ryder Cup captain. They have experience, they have dedication, they have passion and when they were approached to participate as playing captains in this event, it wasn't even a thought. It was an immediate yes, how can we make it better.”