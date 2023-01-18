Charles Schwab Cup champion Steven Alker named 2022 PGA TOUR Champions Player of the Year

“It’s really nice to be a rookie again,” said Harrington. “I have to thank everybody on the Champions Tour for giving me the opportunity to be out there hitting shots and remembering the past. Every time you hit a good shot or get an applause from the crowds, it kind of reminds you of the good days – the tournaments you’ve won in the past. To handle the pressure now, it’s very much reminiscing. It’s reliving ‘glory days.’ I didn’t know it was going to be like that. I didn’t realize how much I would get out of the Champions Tour – being good again, enjoying winning and being a star in some ways. I never won the Rookie of the Year on the European Tour or on the PGA TOUR. This is actually my first ever Rookie of the Year, but I am thankful to the Champions Tour and my peers, my fellow players. Thank you to you all. I’ll see you all out on Tour.”