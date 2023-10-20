Harrison Frazar leads after Round 1 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic with a first-round 65
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Things to Know
- In search of his first win on PGA TOUR Champions (41st start), 18-hole leader Harrison Frazar birdies all four par-5 holes en route to a bogey-free 7-under 65.
Harrison Frazar takes two-shot lead at Dominion Energy
Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs
- This week’s Dominion Energy Charity Classic is the first of the three Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs events and features the top 72 available in the standings. The top 54 after this week advance to the TimberTech Championship (November 3-5) in Boca Raton, Florida, while only the top 36 from the TimberTech Championship advance to the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix (November 9-12).
- Players currently projected to move into the top 54 after Round 1: John Huston (No. 55 to No. 48), Shane Bertsch (No. 56 to 51) and Billy Mayfair (No. 60 to No. 52)
- Players currently projected to move out of the top 54 after Round 1: Woody Austin (No. 54 to No. 55), David Branshaw (No. 52 to No. 56) and Kirk Triplett (No. 53 to No. 58)
Top-54 in/out projections after round one:
|Pos.
|Player
|Score
|Schwab Cup Standings
|Before R1
|After R1
|T10
|John Huston
|70
|55
|48
|T15
|Shane Bertsch
|71
|56
|51
|T15
|Billy Mayfair
|71
|60
|52
|T29
|Woody Austin
|73
|54
|55
|T59
|David Branshaw
|76
|52
|57
|T66
|Kirk Triplett
|78
|53
|58
Harrison Frazar (1st/-7)
- Followed birdies on five of his first nine holes with a string of six straight pars, before additional birdies at Nos. 16 and 18; birdied all four par-5 holes (Nos. 6, 9, 16 and 18)
- The bogey-free 7-under 65 ties his career-low score on PGA TOUR Champions in relation to par (R3/2022 Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS/finished 2nd)
- In his only previous start at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the 52-year-old Dallas, Texas native finished T39 in 2022 (2-under 214)
- On the strength of two top-5 finishes (T3/Kaulig Companies Championship, T3/The Ally Challenge), comes into the week No. 33 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings
- Remains in search of his first career PGA TOUR Champions title in his 41st start this week; best finish: 2nd/2022 Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS
- This marks his second 18-hole lead/co-lead on PGA TOUR Champions and first in a 54-hole event (T1/2023 Kaulig Companies Championship; finished T3)
- One win on the PGA TOUR (2011 FedEx St. Jude Classic) and Korn Ferry Tour (1997 South Carolina Classic)
Other Notes
- At 1-under through 12 holes, Paul Goydos reeled off four birdies on his last six holes to open his seventh Dominion Energy Charity Classic with a 5-under 67 (T2); hit 13 of 14 fairways and all but four greens in regulation; seeks a third top-10 finish in the event: 3rd/2020, T10/2016; following last week’s T15 at the SAS Championship, begins this week No. 36 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings
- Despite finding just seven of 14 fairways off the tee, Australian Richard Green offset one bogey (par-4 12th) with six birdies to open his first Dominion Energy Charity Classic with a 5-under 67 (T2); PGA TOUR Champions rookie sits at No. 24 in the Charles Schwab Cup standings after securing top-15 finishes in his each of his last two starts
- Defending champion Steven Alker opened his second Dominion Energy Charity Classic with a 1-under 71; Alker, who won last year’s Charles Schwab Cup title, comes into this week at No. 2 in the standings
- With five top-10 finishes in six Dominion Energy Charity Classic starts, highlighted by a 2017 victory, World Golf Hall of Fame member Bernhard Langer’s 1-over 73 marks his first par-or-higher score in the event (19 rounds)