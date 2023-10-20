Harrison Frazar leads after Round 1 at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic with a first-round 65

This week’s Dominion Energy Charity Classic is the first of the three Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs events and features the top 72 available in the standings. The top 54 after this week advance to the TimberTech Championship (November 3-5) in Boca Raton, Florida, while only the top 36 from the TimberTech Championship advance to the season-ending Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix (November 9-12).

(No. 60 to No. 52)

(No. 56 to 51) and

(No. 55 to No. 48),

Players currently projected to move into the top 54 after Round 1:

Players currently projected to move out of the top 54 after Round 1:

Woody Austin

(No. 54 to No. 55),

David Branshaw

(No. 52 to No. 56) and

Kirk Triplett

(No. 53 to No. 58)