Nine players share the 18-hole lead at the 2023 PURE Insurance Championship
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Things to Know
- Nine players share the 18-hole lead at the 2023 PURE Insurance Championship Impacting First Tee, five more than the previous-most after round one on PGA TOUR Champions this season.
- Looking to join Kirk Triplett (2012-13) as players to successfully defend a PURE Insurance Championship title, Steve Flesch opened with a 1-over 73 (SH); seeks a fourth consecutive top-10 finish in the event (T9/2019, T6/2020, 9th/2021, 1st/2022) and second win of the season (Ascension Charity Classic).
- In the First Tee junior portion of the competition, Morgan Riley (PB) and Brayden Casolari (SH) lead the boys at 8-under 64, while Jasmine Do is atop the girls’ leaderboard at 9-under 63 (PB).
Co-Leader Notes (68/-4)
- 2017 and 2020 runner-up Jerry Kelly opened his seventh PURE Insurance Championship with a 4-under 68 (SH); best of eight top-10 finishes in 18 starts this season was T2/Principal Charity Classic; is 5-for-7 when attempting to convert an 18-hole lead/co-lead on PGA TOUR Champions.
- On what is his first occasion to play competitively at Pebble Beach Golf Links, Australian Richard Green birdied his first two holes en route to a 4-under 68, marking his 16th consecutive round of par or better on PGA TOUR Champions this season; most recent of four top-10 finishes this season was a T8 two weeks ago at the Ascension Charity Classic; marks his first 18-hole lead/co-lead on PGA TOUR Champions.
- Making his ninth start in the PURE Insurance Championship, World Golf Hall of Fame member Vijay Singh opened with a 4-under 68 (SH); lone top-10 finish, a T3, came in his tournament debut of 2015; is 1-for-4 when attempting to convert an 18-hole lead/co-lead on PGA TOUR Champions.
- Arjun Atwal, who posted a 4-under 68 in Tuesday’s open qualifier to earn a spot in the field, opened with a 4-under 68 (PB); Since turning 50 in March, has made four PGA TOUR Champions starts before this week, with a T11 at the Insperity Celebrity Classic his best finish; marks his first 18-hole lead/co-lead on PGA TOUR Champions.
- Seeking a third top-5 finish in as many PURE Insurance Championship starts (T5/2021, T2/2022), Steven Alker birdied his last two holes (Nos. 8-9) to secure a 4-under 68 (SH); highlighted by a win at the Insperity Invitational, Alker is vying for a ninth top-10 finish in his 15thstart of the season; is 2-for-4 when attempting to convert an 18-hole lead/co-lead on PGA TOUR Champions.
- Canada’s Mike Weir hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation en route to a 4-under 68 (PB) in his third PURE Insurance Championship; finished T4 in 2020 and T22 in 2021; following two top-10 finishes early in the season, has been unable to crack the top 30 in his last six starts on PGA TOUR Champions; is 0-for-1 when attempting to convert an 18-hole lead/co-lead on PGA TOUR Champions.
- A year removed from a T12 in his first PURE Insurance Championship start, Y.E. Yang opened with a 4-under 68 in spite of a double bogey at No. 8 (his 17th hole at Spyglass Hill); marks his 10th consecutive round of par or better this season; seeks a seventh top-10 finish in his 22ndstart this season and first since a T3 two weeks ago at the Ascension Charity Classic; is 0-for-1 when attempting to convert an 18-hole lead/co-lead on PGA TOUR Champions.
- Highlighted by an eagle-3 at No. 2 on Pebble Beach Golf Links, Dicky Pride opened his fourth PURE Insurance Championship in 4-under 68; four of his seven top-10 finishes this season have come in his last eight starts; is 0-for-1 when attempting to convert an 18-hole lead/co-lead on PGA TOUR Champions.
- Following a T5 in his first PURE Insurance Championship in 2022, Brian Gay opens with a 4-under 68 (SH) in his bid for a first top-10 finish in his 14th start of the season; marks his first 18-hole lead/co-lead on PGA TOUR Champions.
First Tee:
- The PURE Insurance Championship Impacting First Tee includes 80 First Tee members from 45 U.S. chapters (and one from Morocco) who are paired with, and mentored by, PGA TOUR Champions players and amateurs from the business world. To be selected, juniors were measured in both golf proficiency and life skills knowledge.
- The top 24 First Tee Juniors (12 male and 12 female) after 36 holes advance to Sunday’s final round at Pebble Beach; the top junior male and female will be crowned after Sunday’s final round.
- In the First Tee junior portion of the competition, Morgan Riley (PB), who is paired with pro Tim O’Neal (T26/1-under 71) and Brayden Casolari (SH), who is paired with pro Brian Gay (T1/4-under 68), lead the boys at 8-under 64, while Jasmine Do, who is paired with pro Harrison Frazar (T15/2-under 70), is atop the girls’ leaderboard at 9-under 63 (PB).