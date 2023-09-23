Nine players share the 18-hole lead at the 2023 PURE Insurance Championship

2017 and 2020 runner-up Jerry Kelly opened his seventh PURE Insurance Championship with a 4-under 68 (SH); best of eight top-10 finishes in 18 starts this season was T2/Principal Charity Classic; is 5-for-7 when attempting to convert an 18-hole lead/co-lead on PGA TOUR Champions.

On what is his first occasion to play competitively at Pebble Beach Golf Links, Australian Richard Green birdied his first two holes en route to a 4-under 68, marking his 16 th consecutive round of par or better on PGA TOUR Champions this season; most recent of four top-10 finishes this season was a T8 two weeks ago at the Ascension Charity Classic; marks his first 18-hole lead/co-lead on PGA TOUR Champions.

Making his ninth start in the PURE Insurance Championship, World Golf Hall of Fame member Vijay Singh opened with a 4-under 68 (SH); lone top-10 finish, a T3, came in his tournament debut of 2015; is 1-for-4 when attempting to convert an 18-hole lead/co-lead on PGA TOUR Champions.

Arjun Atwal , who posted a 4-under 68 in Tuesday’s open qualifier to earn a spot in the field, opened with a 4-under 68 (PB); Since turning 50 in March, has made four PGA TOUR Champions starts before this week, with a T11 at the Insperity Celebrity Classic his best finish; marks his first 18-hole lead/co-lead on PGA TOUR Champions.

Seeking a third top-5 finish in as many PURE Insurance Championship starts (T5/2021, T2/2022), Steven Alker birdied his last two holes (Nos. 8-9) to secure a 4-under 68 (SH); highlighted by a win at the Insperity Invitational, Alker is vying for a ninth top-10 finish in his 15 th start of the season; is 2-for-4 when attempting to convert an 18-hole lead/co-lead on PGA TOUR Champions.

Canada’s Mike Weir hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation en route to a 4-under 68 (PB) in his third PURE Insurance Championship; finished T4 in 2020 and T22 in 2021; following two top-10 finishes early in the season, has been unable to crack the top 30 in his last six starts on PGA TOUR Champions; is 0-for-1 when attempting to convert an 18-hole lead/co-lead on PGA TOUR Champions.

A year removed from a T12 in his first PURE Insurance Championship start, Y.E. Yang opened with a 4-under 68 in spite of a double bogey at No. 8 (his 17 th hole at Spyglass Hill); marks his 10th consecutive round of par or better this season; seeks a seventh top-10 finish in his 22 nd start this season and first since a T3 two weeks ago at the Ascension Charity Classic; is 0-for-1 when attempting to convert an 18-hole lead/co-lead on PGA TOUR Champions.

Highlighted by an eagle-3 at No. 2 on Pebble Beach Golf Links, Dicky Pride opened his fourth PURE Insurance Championship in 4-under 68; four of his seven top-10 finishes this season have come in his last eight starts; is 0-for-1 when attempting to convert an 18-hole lead/co-lead on PGA TOUR Champions.