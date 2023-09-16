PGA TOUR ChampionsLeaderboardWatchNewsSchwab CupSchedulePlayersStatsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
13H AGO

Steve Stricker leads by one heading into the final round at Sanford International

1 Min Read

Daily Wrap Up

    Things to Know

    • Charles Schwab Cup leader Steve Stricker birdied two of his last three holes to take a one-stroke lead heading into the final round.
    • Charles Schwab No. 4 David Toms and Joe Durant each sit one stroke behind Stricker, who is the lone two-time winner of the Sanford International presented by First PREMIER Bank & Mastercard (2018, 2022).

    Steve Stricker, 62-66 – 128 (-12)

    • The Charles Schwab Cup leader seeks his sixth win of the 2023 season (15th start)
    • The 56-year-old seeks his 17th win overall on PGA TOUR Champions (62nd start)
    • Matched his second-lowest 36-hole score on PGA TOUR Champions (128)
    • This is his 18th time leading/co-leading entering the final round on PGA TOUR Champions
    • Will play in the last group of the final round for the eighth time this season
    • Making his fifth start at the Sanford International, he is a two-time champion (2018, 2022) and has never finished outside of the top 6 at this event

    Other Notes

    • Joe Durant matched the low round of the day with 6-under 64 and sits T2 at 11-under.
    • Charles Schwab No. 4 David Toms sits T2 at 11-under after carding 66 in the second round.
    • John Daly (T4) matched the low round of the day with 6-under 64, which featured eagles on Nos. 4 and 12.
    • 2022 Sanford International runner-up Robert Karlsson carded bogey-free 65 and sits T4 at 10-under.
    • First-round co-leader and 2021 Sanford International runner-up K.J. Choi sits T4 at 10-under.
    • 2019 champion Rocco Mediate sits T8 at 7-under after shooting 70.
    • The 12 players sitting T17 at 5-under include 2020 champion Miguel Angel Jimenez, 2021 champion Darren Clarke and World Golf Hall of Fame member Ernie Els.
    • Making his debut on PGA TOUR Champions, South Dakota’s Ryan Jansa carded 69 for the second consecutive day and sits T42 at 2-under.
    • 72-year-old open qualifier Dick Mast shot his age (72) and sits T64 at 2-over. During Friday’s opening round, Mast bettered his age with an even-par 70.
