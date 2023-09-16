Steve Stricker leads by one heading into the final round at Sanford International
Things to Know
- Charles Schwab Cup leader Steve Stricker birdied two of his last three holes to take a one-stroke lead heading into the final round.
- Charles Schwab No. 4 David Toms and Joe Durant each sit one stroke behind Stricker, who is the lone two-time winner of the Sanford International presented by First PREMIER Bank & Mastercard (2018, 2022).
Steve Stricker, 62-66 – 128 (-12)
- The Charles Schwab Cup leader seeks his sixth win of the 2023 season (15th start)
- The 56-year-old seeks his 17th win overall on PGA TOUR Champions (62nd start)
- Matched his second-lowest 36-hole score on PGA TOUR Champions (128)
- This is his 18th time leading/co-leading entering the final round on PGA TOUR Champions
- Will play in the last group of the final round for the eighth time this season
- Making his fifth start at the Sanford International, he is a two-time champion (2018, 2022) and has never finished outside of the top 6 at this event
Other Notes
- Joe Durant matched the low round of the day with 6-under 64 and sits T2 at 11-under.
- Charles Schwab No. 4 David Toms sits T2 at 11-under after carding 66 in the second round.
- John Daly (T4) matched the low round of the day with 6-under 64, which featured eagles on Nos. 4 and 12.
- 2022 Sanford International runner-up Robert Karlsson carded bogey-free 65 and sits T4 at 10-under.
- First-round co-leader and 2021 Sanford International runner-up K.J. Choi sits T4 at 10-under.
- 2019 champion Rocco Mediate sits T8 at 7-under after shooting 70.
- The 12 players sitting T17 at 5-under include 2020 champion Miguel Angel Jimenez, 2021 champion Darren Clarke and World Golf Hall of Fame member Ernie Els.
- Making his debut on PGA TOUR Champions, South Dakota’s Ryan Jansa carded 69 for the second consecutive day and sits T42 at 2-under.
- 72-year-old open qualifier Dick Mast shot his age (72) and sits T64 at 2-over. During Friday’s opening round, Mast bettered his age with an even-par 70.