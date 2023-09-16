Steve Stricker leads by one heading into the final round at Sanford International

The Charles Schwab Cup leader seeks his sixth win of the 2023 season (15th start)

The 56-year-old seeks his 17th win overall on PGA TOUR Champions (62nd start)

Matched his second-lowest 36-hole score on PGA TOUR Champions (128)

This is his 18th time leading/co-leading entering the final round on PGA TOUR Champions

Will play in the last group of the final round for the eighth time this season