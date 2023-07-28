Steven Alker takes one-shot lead at The Senior Open Championship

Four-time Senior Open Champion Bernhard Langer – who has won each of the two previous Senior Opens held at Royal Porthcawl – registered a two-under 69 in Round 2, highlighted by four straight birdies on his outward nine (holes 4-7), which tied his longest birdie-or-better streak of the season. It matches his longest such streak since the 2022 Chubb Classic (Round 1, five consecutive birdies, holes 11-15). He sits at T8 through two rounds.