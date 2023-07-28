Birthday boy Steven Alker takes second-round lead at The Senior Open Championship

Overnight leader Jimenez had an opening-round 5-under 66 but dropped down to an eight-way tie for eighth after a 5-over 76, including four bogeys between Nos. 13-17. In 2018, Jimenez was the first Spaniard to win the tournament. Bernhard Langer, who won the last time The Senior Open was held at Royal Porthcawl in 2017, carded a 69 to also take a share of eighth. He is a four-time winner of this major and has been runner-up three times.