19H AGO

Birthday boy Steven Alker takes second-round lead at The Senior Open Championship

    Written by Associated Press

    BRIDGEND, Wales (AP) -- Steven Alker moved to the top of The Senior Open Championship leaderboard on Friday with a 3-under 68 after Miguel Angel Jimenez followed up a round to remember with one to forget.

    Playing on his birthday, Alker hit four birdies in the second round along with a bogey at the par-4 10th. The New Zealander is 4 under overall and leads his fellow 52-year-old Alex Cejka (71) of Germany by a shot at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club.

    Alker is chasing his second major victory in the over-50 ranks. He won the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship last year.

    Scotland's Greig Hutcheon (68) is a further stroke back in third.

    Overnight leader Jimenez had an opening-round 5-under 66 but dropped down to an eight-way tie for eighth after a 5-over 76, including four bogeys between Nos. 13-17. In 2018, Jimenez was the first Spaniard to win the tournament. Bernhard Langer, who won the last time The Senior Open was held at Royal Porthcawl in 2017, carded a 69 to also take a share of eighth. He is a four-time winner of this major and has been runner-up three times.

    Defending champion Darren Clarke (74) is 5 over.

    The tournament is the last of five majors on the senior schedule. The winner gets into The Open Championship next year at Royal Troon Golf Club.

