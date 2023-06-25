Padraig Harrington shoots back-nine 28 to win DICK'S Sporting Goods Open

“I played really nicely for the first 12 holes. Three three-putts. You know, you can't three-putt when you're chasing like that,” Harrington said. “And then on 11 I got in trouble and made a great up-and-down. It was amazing, it was a bad hole that kicked that, kind of gave me, oh, that was OK. I got up-and-down from 31 yards out of a bunker, holed an 8-footer, and it kind of -- it went from feeling like everything was going against you, to, oh, that's not so bad. Obviously I wasn't thinking about winning at that stage; I was thinking about just trying to make as many birdies (as possible).