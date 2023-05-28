Steve Stricker wins KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship in playoff

“I've always been a good wedge player, all the way back to my days at Illinois,” Stricker said. “It was always the strength of my game. I grew up on a couple of short courses, small greens where I really had to manage my game around the greens. Chipping, putting, little shots into the green. So I grew up doing that. I take a lot of pride in it. I work hard at it. I feel like I've got a simple approach in my own mind and I continue to do it and do it over and over. I try to play to those strengths.