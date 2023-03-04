Brett Quigley holds one-stroke lead over trio at 6-under
Written by Staff @ChampionsTour
Things to Know
Brett Quigley made five birdies on the back nine en route to 7-under 65 and a one-stroke lead over John Huston, Kirk Triplett and Brian Cooper.
Marco Dawson (T6), Ernie Els (T11) and Tim Herron (T20) each managed bogey-free rounds on Friday.
Brett Quigley, 34-31 – 65 (-7)
Carded his lowest 18-hole score on PGA TOUR Champions since the 2022 Boeing Classic (Final Round/64).
Matched his second lowest first-round score on PGA TOUR Champions.
Lowest first-round score: 64 (2020 Cologuard Classic)
This is his second time leading/co-leading after the first round on PGA TOUR Champions.
Is 0-for-1 converting those into victories
Led after the first round of the 2020 Cologuard Classic (finished T3)
Making his third start of the 2023 season - His best finish is T3 (Trophy Hassan II).
Making his fourth start at the Cologuard Classic - His best finish is T3 (2020).
53-year-old seeks his second win on PGA TOUR Champions (65th start).
Last win: 2020 Morocco Champions
Other Notes
John Huston, Kirk Triplett and Brian Cooper sit T2 after each opening with 6-under 66.
Huston seeks his second win on PGA TOUR Champions (170th start).
Triplett seeks his ninth win on PGA TOUR Champions (237th start).
Cooper, one of five players to earn 2023 status via PGA TOUR Champions Q-School, seeks his first win on PGA TOUR Champions (13th start). His best finish is T43 (2019 Principal Charity Classic). Today’s 66 is his low 18-hole score on PGA TOUR Champions (34th round).
Alex Cejka, who leads PGA TOUR Champions in top-10s this season (3), sits in fifth after posting 5-under 67.
Cologuard ambassador Jerry Kelly is T6 after posting 4-under 68, along with Ken Duke, David Toms, Mike Weir and 2015 Cologuard Classic champion Marco Dawson.
Charles Schwab Cup leader and 2018 Cologuard Classic champion Steve Stricker posted 2-under 70 and sits T20, along with defending Cologuard Classic champion Miguel Angel Jimenez.
Seeking his record-breaking 46th win on PGA TOUR Champions, 2020 Cologuard Classic champion Bernhard Langer opened with even-par 72 and sits T36, along with Charles Schwab No. 2 Stephen Ames, who is making his first start since winning the Trophy Hassan II.
Jim Furyk, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona, sits T65 after carding 3-over 75.
For the third consecutive season, the Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences is raising awareness of the importance of early detection of colorectal cancer through screening and honoring those affected by the disease through the 'Pairings with a Pro' initiative. Each PGA TOUR Champions player in the field is competing this week on behalf of a colon cancer patient, a cancer survivor or in memory of one who lost the battle to colon cancer. Players are wearing a blue ribbon with their honoree’s name all weekend long. There are 150 survivors, patients and caregivers from 12 different colon cancer advocacy groups on-site this year.