    Hualalai GC

    Course Par Value: 72 • Course Yardage: 7053

    Hualalai Resort Golf Course

    Nicklaus-designed Hualalai
    Eleven years ago this lava landscape shaped by centuries of volcanic eruptions became a tantalizing proposition for Jack Nicklaus who had already met and mastered the most awesome elements of golf design and competition.

    The Golden Bear put it this way, "The inspiration came from the lava..to use those natural ups and downs, always keeping in mind that the ocean is the greatest influence here." To meet the challenge this spectacular terrain presented, Nicklaus was at Hualalai every step of the way; routing, designing and refining each hole.

    His investment of energy, creativity and attention to detail produced a truly spectacular playing field. The 12th hole par 3 provides an adrenaline rush for any challenger facing this expansive contoured green with a deep bunker right in the middle. "Every golf course needs a little controversy," Nicklaus offers, but it is a very playable course and I think the people staying at the resort and the people who live here are going to enjoy it."

    Hualalai's signature 17th hole is where Nicklaus takes the golfers to the sea with a green that "actually touches the ocean".

    Describing Hualalai Golf Course, he sounds much like a proud parent. "Golf course design is like painting on a big canvas. What I try to do is paint something beautiful with some good golf shots in it". And indeed, the master has fashioned a masterpiece at Hualalai.

    Facilities at the Hualalai Resort Golf Course consist of an 18 hole, par 72 Jack Nicklaus designed golf course with the following yardage:

    • I Hope Tees = 7,117 yards
    • Championship Tees = 6,632 yards
    • Regular Tees = 6,032 yards
    • Mua Tees = 5,375 yards


    320 yard long Jack Nicklaus designed practice area and driving range. Includes 30 hitting stations, tees at both ends, three target greens, a practice putting green and sand bunker, and a short game practice area.

    14,000 square foot golf clubhouse including pro shop, specialty theme restaurant, bar and grill, men's and women's locker rooms, and a cart and bag storage area.

    HOLE PAR YARDS
    1 4 397 This first hole plays directly at the Hualalai Volcano, with its slopes creating a magnificent backdrop. A generous fairway provides forgiveness for the first tee shot of the round. The second shot, however, requires much precision in order to reach the small green.
    2 4 434 Upon survey of this fairway, a large lava outcropping beyond and to the right of the landing area directs the golfer to the left. Sand traps protect the left side of the hole, thus providing spectacular definition to this natural par four. 
    3 4 422 Here players get the first view of the ocean as they play downhill. A meandering fairway through lava outcroppings allows players to see everything that lies ahead. 
    4 5 526 On this hole, the tee shot finds its way across the Hawaiian Trail. After an encounter with history, a decision needs to be made on the reachable green with the second shot. The landing area is slightly elevated so players can see the green complex. Players should be aware of the right front bunker, it's deep.
    5 3 205 The next journey muaka, or towards the mountain, starts with this 205 yard par three. The elevated tee overlooks a picturesque setting with a lake and challenging water features. 
    6 4 392 Waiting at the end of this hole is a green well-protected in back by sand and lava. If players choose to run the ball in, they should aim toward the center, away from the grassy low on the right of the green.
    7 5 538 This downhill fairway is characterized by both a breathtaking view of the ocean and by lava features between the two landing areas. Although the second landing area is seen through a cut in the lava, the playing surface is bisected by the lava. Positioning of the second shot is important. Land to the right of the center bunker at the landing area and the approach is ideal. Land left of the bunker and you will be hitting over a grassy low and bunker. This hole promises to be one of the most memorable. 
    8 3 217 This par three shares a double green with hole four. At 227 yards, a well-hit shot will keep players out of the lava that defines the green complex.
    9 4 425 The front nine is complete with this long par four beauty. A solid finish is created by the natural landscape. Placing the tee shot at the left center allows an open approach to this challenging hole.
    10 5 566

    Standing on the elevated tee allows players to take in this downhill par five and its slight turn to the left. The view of Mauna Kea forms a beautiful backdrop to this generous fairway.
    11 4 416 A successful tee shot will make this hole seem easy. After an uphill shot, a slight downhill shot awaits. The back of the green is encircled with a sand bunker.
    12 3 167 A unique strategy requires a well-placed tee shot on this 167 yard, par three. An elevated tee allows players to view a large green with a sand bunker in the middle of it. This design creates multiple pin placements creating a variety of tee shot requirements. 
    13 4 387 Here is another hole where a good tee shot is needed. A tee shot placed to the right will give the golfer an open approach to the green. Lava features behind the green help define this hole.
    14 5 519

    A reachable par five, this hole follows the Hawaiian Trail on the left of an exciting green complex. Elevated and protected by a large bunker complex, players might think twice before trying to reach the green in two. A bailout fairway to the right allows a golfer to approach the green from the right with the third shot.
    15 4 428

    Located back on top of the lava flow, this hole starts the final journey toward the ocean. A dogleg left, the tee shot be located on the left of the fairway to approach the green.
    16 4 440

    Playing down to the ocean and into the prevailing wind, this big and wide hole will yield a low score to the long hitter. At 441 yards, two big shots are needed, but stay away from the natural low on the left of the green.
    17 3 164 This beauty combines nature and strategy to add to the great collection of par threes on the course. Even though it is a short 164 yards, the shoreline environment and pin placement make for a great test of skill. When the surf is up and crashing around the green, it can make the hole even more intimidating.
    18 4 410

    The tee setting is on a point of land looking straight down the beach. The tee shot from this ocean point must carry over ancient Hawaiian fish ponds. This hole, a dog leg left, is supported by extensive bunkers up the left side. The green ends in an amphitheater with the clubhouse as the backdrop. A great home hole and finish to this seaside course.
