Hualalai Resort Golf Course
Nicklaus-designed Hualalai Eleven years ago this lava landscape shaped by centuries of volcanic eruptions became a tantalizing proposition for Jack Nicklaus who had already met and mastered the most awesome elements of golf design and competition.
The Golden Bear put it this way, "The inspiration came from the lava..to use those natural ups and downs, always keeping in mind that the ocean is the greatest influence here." To meet the challenge this spectacular terrain presented, Nicklaus was at Hualalai every step of the way; routing, designing and refining each hole.
His investment of energy, creativity and attention to detail produced a truly spectacular playing field. The 12th hole par 3 provides an adrenaline rush for any challenger facing this expansive contoured green with a deep bunker right in the middle. "Every golf course needs a little controversy," Nicklaus offers, but it is a very playable course and I think the people staying at the resort and the people who live here are going to enjoy it."
Hualalai's signature 17th hole is where Nicklaus takes the golfers to the sea with a green that "actually touches the ocean".
Describing Hualalai Golf Course, he sounds much like a proud parent. "Golf course design is like painting on a big canvas. What I try to do is paint something beautiful with some good golf shots in it". And indeed, the master has fashioned a masterpiece at Hualalai.
Facilities at the Hualalai Resort Golf Course consist of an 18 hole, par 72 Jack Nicklaus designed golf course with the following yardage:
320 yard long Jack Nicklaus designed practice area and driving range. Includes 30 hitting stations, tees at both ends, three target greens, a practice putting green and sand bunker, and a short game practice area.
14,000 square foot golf clubhouse including pro shop, specialty theme restaurant, bar and grill, men's and women's locker rooms, and a cart and bag storage area.
Standing on the elevated tee allows players to take in this
downhill par five and its slight turn to the left. The view of
Mauna Kea forms a beautiful backdrop to this generous fairway.
A reachable par five, this hole follows the Hawaiian Trail on
the left of an exciting green complex. Elevated and protected by a
large bunker complex, players might think twice before trying to
reach the green in two. A bailout fairway to the right allows a
golfer to approach the green from the right with the third
shot.
Located back on top of the lava flow, this hole starts the final
journey toward the ocean. A dogleg left, the tee shot be located on
the left of the fairway to approach the green.
Playing down to the ocean and into the prevailing wind, this big
and wide hole will yield a low score to the long hitter. At 441
yards, two big shots are needed, but stay away from the natural low
on the left of the green.
The tee setting is on a point of land looking straight down the
beach. The tee shot from this ocean point must carry over ancient
Hawaiian fish ponds. This hole, a dog leg left, is supported by
extensive bunkers up the left side. The green ends in an
amphitheater with the clubhouse as the backdrop. A great home hole
and finish to this seaside course.
