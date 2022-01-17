Course Par Value: 72 • Course Yardage: 7053

Hualalai Resort Golf Course

Nicklaus-designed Hualalai

Eleven years ago this lava landscape shaped by centuries of volcanic eruptions became a tantalizing proposition for Jack Nicklaus who had already met and mastered the most awesome elements of golf design and competition.

The Golden Bear put it this way, "The inspiration came from the lava..to use those natural ups and downs, always keeping in mind that the ocean is the greatest influence here." To meet the challenge this spectacular terrain presented, Nicklaus was at Hualalai every step of the way; routing, designing and refining each hole.

His investment of energy, creativity and attention to detail produced a truly spectacular playing field. The 12th hole par 3 provides an adrenaline rush for any challenger facing this expansive contoured green with a deep bunker right in the middle. "Every golf course needs a little controversy," Nicklaus offers, but it is a very playable course and I think the people staying at the resort and the people who live here are going to enjoy it."

Hualalai's signature 17th hole is where Nicklaus takes the golfers to the sea with a green that "actually touches the ocean".

Describing Hualalai Golf Course, he sounds much like a proud parent. "Golf course design is like painting on a big canvas. What I try to do is paint something beautiful with some good golf shots in it". And indeed, the master has fashioned a masterpiece at Hualalai.

Facilities at the Hualalai Resort Golf Course consist of an 18 hole, par 72 Jack Nicklaus designed golf course with the following yardage:

I Hope Tees = 7,117 yards

Championship Tees = 6,632 yards

Regular Tees = 6,032 yards

Mua Tees = 5,375 yards



320 yard long Jack Nicklaus designed practice area and driving range. Includes 30 hitting stations, tees at both ends, three target greens, a practice putting green and sand bunker, and a short game practice area.

14,000 square foot golf clubhouse including pro shop, specialty theme restaurant, bar and grill, men's and women's locker rooms, and a cart and bag storage area.