PARKING AND DIRECTIONS

General Parking
FREE GENERAL PARKING at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum
1826 W McDowell Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85007
There will be a shuttle from General Parking to Phoenix Country Club. The shuttle ride will be approximately 10 minutes and will be free of charge.
Preferred Parking (Lot 2)
A tournament issued Lot 2 parking pass is required for Preferred Parking. Lot 2 parking passes are not available for purchase.
1951 W. Encanto Blvd.
Phoenix, AZ 8500
ADA Parking
Handicap accessible parking is located at Lot 2.
Volunteer Parking
Volunteer parking is located at Lot 2.
Rideshare Drop-Off
Rideshare Drop-off is located at the Main Entrance of Osborn Rd.
