Steven Alker’s persistence makes Player of the Year honor even more gratifying

It harkens back to their early days as a couple. They met around 23 years ago; Tanya, an England native, was working for Princess Cruises at the time. She took a vacation to New Zealand with a friend. She met Steven, who became her de facto souvenir.

“I didn’t want a T-shirt, I guess,” Tanya quipped.

Shortly thereafter, Alker convinced Tanya to leave her job with two months left on a contract. They had only known each other for six months. Being together meant time on PGA TOUR Canada, where Tanya would caddie. She took the leap of faith.

“Tanya got thrown in the deep end,” Alker said. “It was either going to work or it wasn’t. I said, ‘Come on, let’s go, let’s give it a shot,’ and so I think that helped us. We went straight in, almost skipped the courting bit and went into business and pleasure.”

The commemorative plaque features music notes for Elton John’s song “That’s Why They Call it the Blues.” It was the first song they danced to. They also saw John in concert last fall, in the midst of Alker’s magic carpet ride through the PGA TOUR Champions campaign.

It wasn’t always as easy as it looked last summer. At times, it more closely resembled the lyrics of their memorable first dance.

… Between you and me

I could honestly say

That things can only get better

It was the 2010 Korn Ferry Tour season, and the Alkers were raising a young family; son Ben and daughter Skye were both in elementary school.

Money can be tight on the Korn Ferry Tour, particularly without a substantial nest egg. Missing cuts doesn’t help matters. Alker missed in New Zealand, Louisiana, California, Mexico, Canada and Ohio. He might shoot 2 under, he might shoot 9 over. The scores changed, but the result never did. The season tally reflected 21 starts, 21 missed cuts. He didn’t cash a single check in competition.

Alker is a self-described private guy – “maybe a bit of a loner in terms of a golf pro.” But he knows that success doesn’t come alone. That season more than ever, Alker needed Tanya’s guidance. She delivered.

“I would listen, talk, get him to speak about how he was feeling and the situation,” Tanya remembers. “But not push it. There would be absolutely no point yelling at him. What’s that going to achieve? So just try and support him and love him, and let him know that we did, regardless.

“It was his job. Not our family. Golf is golf. Family is life.”

Golf is all Alker has ever wanted to do – he’s not sure what else he could do. His mom Mary remembers him hitting plastic clubs around the yard (a birthday present) at age 4. He started traveling overseas to play when he was 14 or 15. Mary caddied frequently in amateur events and saw firsthand her son’s unwavering commitment to his craft.

“The big ‘P’ came in,” Mary said. “Perseverance.”

As Alker sees it, he learned it from his parents. Mary spent time as a receptionist and data analyst, and she still works odd jobs into her mid-70s. His dad Bill worked as a sales rep and owned a few businesses, including a fish-and-chips shop in their hometown of Hamilton, New Zealand.

Steven worked in the fish-and-chips shop; he also spent time as a petroleum engineer and a carpet cleaner. He inherited his parents’ instincts of refusing to settle.

“I don’t like to feel comfortable,” Alker said. “I’m not comfortable being comfortable. You get a little bit sloppy, you can get a little bit complacent.”