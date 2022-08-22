A death, a victory, a miracle: How Tom Weiskopf won on PGA TOUR Champions after his friend’s death

Tom Weiskopf, Player: When I was coming back from an instruction-magazine photo shoot down the road at Jeremy Ranch on Thursday, someone told me Bert was really not feeling well at all. He was having some chest pains, having some trouble breathing. I found him and told him, “You know, Bert, a high altitude like this, that could be kind of serious. Why don’t you go see a doctor?” He said, “Nah, nah, nah. It’ll go away.” I didn’t think too much of it. So, all the symptoms were there: chest pain, slurred speech and trouble breathing.

Phil Stambaugh, PGA TOUR Champions Media Official: Bert’s situation happened when he was warming up. It was before the first round. He collapsed right by the driving range. It seemed like it occurred before a lot of the media started showing up.

Weiskopf: My friendship with Bert Yancey began in the late ’60s. We were both playing on the TOUR. We played a lot of practice rounds together. Our families traveled together. Bert would babysit our kids, we’d babysit his kids. We traveled for, I don’t know, 12, 15 years. The three of us—me, Bert and Tony (Jacklin)—were almost inseparable.

Tony Jacklin, Player: We were tight and the best of pals. We all looked out for each other’s golf games. Tom and Bert were the best friends I had back then. And, of course, the main thing is we were learning from each other. It was a friendship and a learning curve all in one. We all wanted to be as good as we could possibly be. We worked on our games together, and we played practice rounds together virtually every week. When we went over to The Open, I was the designated liaison, getting all the accommodations and renting houses when we went to Britain. We were really like the Three Musketeers, working and trying to help each other on different aspects of the game.

Weiskopf: None of us quite recognized it, to tell you the truth. Because Bert was the type of guy who never complained about anything. Had he complained about his health, maybe we would have been a little more concerned. Be he just kind of passed it off. If he did complain about something, you knew he was hurting.

Curtis Cook, Franklin Quest Championship Tournament Director: All of a sudden, we hear a little bit of commotion. I was in my office. I heard the siren, and that thing just went out of there. It just took off. It shocked me, so I ran outside. One of the emergency people stayed behind to deal with anything that might happen on the course, so I went and talked to him. He filled me in. I asked him who was in the ambulance. The paramedic said his name was Bert Yancey, and he was a player. He gave me a little bit of the details, and I just thought, “Holy smokes.”

Bryan Naugle, PGA TOUR Champions Rules Official: Everything kind of comes together at Park Meadows, with the first tee, the driving range, 9 green and the 18th green. They’re all very close, and I was hovering around that area in my cart. I got a call (on the radio) that there was an issue at the range. Not knowing what that was, I get up there and an ambulance that was already on site—typical of a tournament that one would already be there—was to the left of the driving range behind No. 1 tee.

Mike Kutcher, Park Meadows Country Club Head Pro: The (pro) shop windows looked out on the range, and everything is pretty close there anyway, with the putting green and the range tee. I wouldn’t say all hell broke loose, but all of a sudden there was a flurry of activity.

Cook: It was shocking. We have 78 players but thousands of spectators, and a lot of them are older. It’s a Friday, so a lot of younger people aren’t off work. I just assumed it was a spectator or a volunteer. I wasn’t expecting to find out it was a player.

Naugle: I didn’t know who it was. I just got a call on the radio that I was needed at the driving range. I kind of had it in my mind that it was a player because of the urgency of the situation and the fact they had called me. They likely wouldn’t have called me immediately had it been a volunteer. The tournament itself would have handled that. But I wasn’t sure, to be honest. I ran over as they were putting Bert on a stretcher.

Jacklin: I think I was on the course, and I got wind of what happened with Bert when one of the caddies told me.

Naugle: Everything was moving really fast, as you can imagine. The paramedics were in the process of putting him on the stretcher, and the ambulance was only a few feet away. Bert grabbed my hand and said, “Did the first alternate get in?” I’ve just never been able to shake that that was what he was thinking about at that time.

Kutcher: When (Yancey) first felt bad, he went to have the medical people check him out. From what I heard, they advised that he not play. He basically said he wanted to go out and hit a few more shots to see how he did. He didn’t want to start the tournament and then take a spot away from the alternate if he couldn’t go. He did not want to play one hole and drop out. The poor guy is having a heart attack, and his biggest concern is getting the first alternate into the field.

Cook: I think the EMTs advised him not to go out, that he should go and get tested. He said, “This is my life. This is my profession. This is what I do. I have to go out.” He went back and hit balls, and that’s when he collapsed.

Naugle: Look, I certainly didn’t think Bert was going to pass right then. But he went very quickly. I think Bert was probably gone by the time they shut the (ambulance) doors and started pulling out. But, again, it’s amazing his last words to me were him worrying about if someone was going to be able to replace him in the field.

Stambaugh: Everybody started asking me if I had any news, and I had a pretty good idea what had happened. The idea was they would Life Flight Bert to Salt Lake City in a helicopter. KUTV, the NBC affiliate, happened to be in Park City doing a live shot for their morning show, and one of the guys from the station who went to the hospital behind the ambulance came to me and said Bert Yancey did not get on that helicopter. That told me right there that he had died if they made no attempt to fly him. But I couldn’t get confirmation from anybody.

Kutcher: What I do remember is because there were enough people around when (he collapsed) and when they took him to the ambulance, it didn’t seem like it took that long to find out he had died or for people to assume he had died. If I recall, someone came into the shop and said he had passed away in the ambulance. He was gone before they took him off the range tee.

Stambaugh: I remember trying to contact somebody at the hospital to try to get confirmation on what was going on. There were rumors, but I wanted to be sure. Of course, I wasn’t next of kin, so I couldn’t get a confirmation. Eventually we found out—confirmation—that he had passed away. I think someone on the tournament staff knew someone at the hospital. I just knew as an out-of-town guy that I wasn’t going to be able to get the information.

Naugle: After he left Park Meadows in the ambulance, Jeannie Goddard alerted me that he had passed. But none of us knew that for a little while.

Toni Guest, Tournament Official Scorekeeper: I was sitting in the scorer’s tent. Someone from the Tour came down and scratched (Yancey), telling us what happened, that he would be a (withdrawal).

Cook: Everyone started calling us wanting to know what was going on. We knew he had passed away on his way to the hospital, but we didn’t say anything because we had to notify his family. We just kept saying, “We don’t know. We don’t know.” But we knew for a while before we announced anything.

Stambaugh: I called Dave Lancer in the communications department at the office in Ponte Vedra to let him know what was happening out there. That gave people at HQ time to start writing the (press) release about his death, if that is what eventually happened, which we know now did.

Kurt Kragthorpe, Salt Lake Tribune Sports Editor: The first thing that came to mind is that nobody would say anything when I arrived at the course. Nobody knew what Yancey’s status was—or they at least weren’t saying.

Stambaugh: The media got word about what was going on, and the phone began ringing. Remember, there was the internet back then, but it wasn’t anything like it is today, and there was, of course, no social media. Cell phones were around, but they weren’t like they are now.

Cook: Immediately we started wondering, what do we do? Do we cancel? Were players going to withdraw? There’s no protocol for this. I immediately found Bryan, and we went in his trailer. We got together and started talking about what to do.

Naugle: The first person I called was Bruno (Brian Henning, PGA TOUR Champions’ Vice President of Competitions) at TOUR headquarters in Florida. It was Commissioner (Tim) Finchem’s call about whether we should continue to play. (News) got to Tim pretty quickly. As far as I know, and based on recollection, there was never a consideration to cancel the tournament. Most of the players were already on the golf course, and it was a lovely day. That was not a consideration at the time.

Cook: A cloud definitely went over everything for the rest of the week. You feel sick. You’re stunned and numb and everything else.