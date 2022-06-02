PGA TOUR Champions enters a 'Steve Zone' in 2022

The phrase “even Steven” appears to have sprung from the writings of 18th century Anglo-Irish satirist and poet Jonathan Swift.

It means essentially that all things are equal between two parties.

So it’s a phrase one won’t hear on PGA TOUR Champions this season. Because all is not equal with Steven, Stephen or Steve.

Even Steven? Under Par Steven would be more appropriate.

Players named Steven, Stephen or Steve have won five of the 10 events played so far in 2022, including the past four. That’s three for Steven Alker and one each for Steve Stricker and Steve Flesch.

And lest one think they’re the only players making a name for themselves, don’t forget Stephen Ames. He’s fourth in the Schwab Cup standings, the highest for any player without a victory this season. And it was Ames who battled Alker before faltering on Sunday in the final round of the Senior PGA Championship. Still, he was runner-up -- his fifth top-10 this season.