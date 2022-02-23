Bernhard Langer described by peers in five words or less

Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw and German golfer Bernhard Langer never met.

But ’twas Shaw who perhaps captured the essence of Langer best when he wrote: “We don't stop playing because we grow old; we grow old because we stop playing.”

By any definition, Langer is old. He’s 64 now.

But he sure as hell hasn’t stopped playing. With each win he posts on PGA TOUR Champions, his most recent of which came Sunday at the Chubb Classic in Naples, Florida, he bests his own record as the oldest player to win. His chase of Hale Irwin’s all-time PGA TOUR Champions victory total (45) has come clearly into focus, with Langer notching No. 43.

In this space more than five years ago, a journalist of some renown compared Langer to Benjamin Button. The article was posted on Nov. 3, 2016. Langer had turned 59 that August. All he has done since is win 14 more tournaments.

With a lack of new ways to describe his brilliance, several past and present PGA TOUR Champions players received a text on Monday asking them to “explain Langer in five words or less.” Here is how they responded, in no particular order: