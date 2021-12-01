Scott McCarron ready for return after successful ankle surgery

Scott McCarron hasn’t played on PGA TOUR Champions since July 4.

But he hasn’t played like Scott McCarron since the start of the 2020 season, before it was interrupted by COVID-19 and before he suffered an ankle injury that wasn’t diagnosed as two torn tendons until he had played on it for nearly a year.

“I didn’t know it was that bad,” McCarron, the 2019 Charles Schwab Cup winner, said this week. “I didn’t get an MRI. I thought it was gout, thought it was a couple of other things. I got cortisone shots, just tried to tough it out.

“But I just couldn’t play with it. I couldn’t walk on it, let alone swing with it. I tried to ice it every day and take medications just to get out there and play. Then I finally bit the bullet and had the surgery.”

McCarron believes the injury happened at the PURE Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach. He muddled through 15 more events in the 2020-21 extended superseason and even scratched out two top-10s, but he knew he wasn’t the player he had been or wanted to be in the future.

The left ankle is a key piece of equipment for a right-handed golfer. It carries the load through the swing, often looking like it might twist right off. And McCarron is a power player. If he can’t go full bore and swing as hard as he’d like, everything goes off the rails.

He also knows now, hindsight being 20/20, that he tried to tough it out for too long.

“As athletes we always play on it too long and then we always come back too early,” McCarron said. “And I was classic. … Constantly rolling over on the left ankle where you finish … I just couldn’t do it.”

Because his intention is to play competitively on PGA TOUR Champions for as long as his body allows, McCarron’s surgery became a little more complicated. His tendons couldn’t simply be reattached because with his high arches there was no guarantee they wouldn’t tear again.

So he opted to have his left heel surgically broken and his foot realigned so it would have less arch. The tendons were reattached and two long screws were place in his foot to hold everything in place.