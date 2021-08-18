Doug Barron's emotions continue following Shaw Charity Classic win

Doug Barron’s emotions have a tendency to come spilling out as if he’s constantly carrying a full cup of coffee and driving over a speed bump 15 mph too fast.

Reached by phone on Tuesday morning after arriving in the Seattle area to prepare for this week’s PGA TOUR Champions Boeing Classic, Barron was still emotional about his win at the Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary on Sunday. Then he was asked about his oldest son, Buzz, an Army infantryman whose about to be deployed for the first time.

Barron, 52, struggled to find the words.

There were tears. He choked out a sentence. More tears. And then complete silence.

“I talked to him last night,” Barron said. “I’ll fly next week directly from the Detroit to Fort Carson in Colorado Springs to see him.

“He was home for nine days last week. He’ll be gone for nine months, so there’s a lot more important things than golf. I’m really proud of him. Sorry. … It’s been very hard on my wife and me. … He’s very happy in what he does and wants to serve our country. So we’re very proud of him. We’ve always wanted him to do what he wants to do to be happy and succeed in life, but sometimes it’s painful to endure.”

Barron said he and Buzz played a few rounds of golf and really enjoyed the family time.