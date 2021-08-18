-
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS INSIDER
Doug Barron's emotions continue following Shaw Charity Classic win
August 18, 2021
By Bob McClellan, PGATOUR.COM
Doug Barron’s emotions have a tendency to come spilling out as if he’s constantly carrying a full cup of coffee and driving over a speed bump 15 mph too fast.
Reached by phone on Tuesday morning after arriving in the Seattle area to prepare for this week’s PGA TOUR Champions Boeing Classic, Barron was still emotional about his win at the Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary on Sunday. Then he was asked about his oldest son, Buzz, an Army infantryman whose about to be deployed for the first time.
Barron, 52, struggled to find the words.
There were tears. He choked out a sentence. More tears. And then complete silence.
“I talked to him last night,” Barron said. “I’ll fly next week directly from the Detroit to Fort Carson in Colorado Springs to see him.
“He was home for nine days last week. He’ll be gone for nine months, so there’s a lot more important things than golf. I’m really proud of him. Sorry. … It’s been very hard on my wife and me. … He’s very happy in what he does and wants to serve our country. So we’re very proud of him. We’ve always wanted him to do what he wants to do to be happy and succeed in life, but sometimes it’s painful to endure.”
Barron said he and Buzz played a few rounds of golf and really enjoyed the family time.
Barron took the good vibes and channeled them into his second PGA TOUR Champions victory. Trailing Steve Flesch by two shots with three holes to play, the Memphis native put together a birdie-birdie-birdie finish to win by two.
And talk about emotional. Barron delivered big fist pumps after the first two birdies as though sparring with Mike Tyson. He high-fived fans in attendance on his way up to the 18th green with a one-shot lead as though he led by a dozen. He putted out from a few inches before allowing Flesch to putt. And then he unknowingly f-bombed a national TV audience discussing the victory.
“I just didn’t think there was any way I could catch Steve he was playing so well,” Barron said. “All of a sudden he hit one bad shot, literally one all day, and he three-putted. I hit it in there close and made that birdie on 17. It flipped everything. It happened so fast.
“I talked to Steve. I apologized to him. I got caught up in the emotion. It was so fun. I guess some of the emotions came out.”
Barron said he was unaware he had sworn on TV.
“We’re all allowed mistakes. It was not intentional. It seems to have become legendary in two days.
“I was caught up in the moment. I just I love golf so much. I didn’t have the career of some of my friends out here on the Champions Tour. So to win again was just one of the coolest moments. I just didn’t see it with three holes to go. Steve is a friend and a great player and I couldn’t envision what I did.”
Barron sounded very remorseful for putting out ahead of Flesch.
“I wish in hindsight I was in a little more control of my emotions,” Barron said. “I wish I’d marked my ball. I am very thankful it didn’t influence any outcome of the tournament. I apologized after and sent him a text. I’m thankful for the way he handled it. He’s first class and a great guy.”
Barron has been steady in calendar 2021. In 13 starts this year he has nine top 25s with three top fives. His victory at the Shaw propelled him to 16th in the Charles Schwab Cup standings.
Barron said he is being mentored by fellow Memphis-area resident and PGA TOUR Champions veteran Loren Roberts. Roberts, 66, posted 13 Champions Tour victories from 2005-12.
“He helps me a lot mentally,” Barron said. “He says there’s no reason ever to finish out of the top 15, and that’s the mentality I go with. He’s a big help, tells me how he thought when he was playing his best. He’s winding his career down and he’s helping me out a lot.”
