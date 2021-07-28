Robert Allenby set for next chapter on PGA TOUR Champions

Robert Allenby turned 50 on July 12 and made his PGA TOUR Champions debut 10 days later, at the Senior Open Presented by Rolex.

The Australian tied for 64th at Sunningdale, which, when one considers the circumstances, wasn’t the worst start in history.

Between practice rounds and a four-round event, Allenby figured it was the most golf he had played in a week in more than a year. Allenby injured his back and ribs in a freak accident 10 weeks ago that prevented him from preparing for the Senior Open as he’d planned. He figured on playing in a few Korn Ferry Tour events to get his game tuned up, but he was too sore to swing properly.

“I fell off a boat,” Allenby said.

You know that hackneyed joke about not hitting water if you fell out of a boat? Allenby didn’t hit water.

Turns out he and a buddy were cleaning a boat on land. Allenby was trying to tighten the boat cover when he grabbed it and it ripped, and he took a hard tumble.

“I didn’t think much of it but about a week later I felt a lot of pain in the area where I’d fallen,” Allenby said. “I think the one thing out of the last couple of years … I probably haven’t worked out the way I used to. I was playing and practicing a lot, and I think my fitness and my strength through my back and core just isn’t what it used to be. This injury lingered a little bit. I had to get an epidural, a couple of shots in my T9 and T10 (vertebrae).

“I can still feel it. It’s still not 100%, but I got through last week. … The rehab has been brutal. Right now I feel good and I’m looking forward looking to feeling strong and fit for Calgary (site of the Shaw Charity Classic).”