Tim Petrovic revels in rare feat 27 years in the making

Tim Petrovic’s 2021 debut on PGA TOUR Champions included a feat no player had accomplished in 27 years in a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event.

On the way to a tie for sixth at the Cologuard Classic in Tucson, Arizona, last weekend, the 54-year-old Massachusetts native posted holes-in-one in consecutive rounds. The last player to do that was Glen Day at the 1994 PGA TOUR Greater Hartford Open. Day, 55, now is on the Champions Tour, too. He finished T71 in the desert.

Petrovic aced the par-3 16th in Friday’s first round and the par-3 14th in Saturday’s second round. He was playing with Phil Mickelson on Saturday.

“I played with Steve Pate on Friday and for some reason we were talking about holes-in-one before we teed off,” Petrovic said. “I hadn’t had one in six or seven years, and that last one was at my home club. The one on Friday, I had a 6-iron. We teed off on the back nine so it was our seventh hole. It was the hardest pin on the green, on top on the right side. I hit it right at it and I was just about to take my eyeball off it and it I saw it go, ‘Boop.’

“There were three people up there around the green. They said it just went over the cup, never touched the flag.”

Petrovic said he used a 7-iron on Saturday from 189 yards.

“I had a perfect number, hit a little draw,” Petrovic said. “It just carried the bunker about 2 feet onto the green. And it rolled straight in like a putt.

“I saw the replay after and the thing just went dead center. It’s crazy … you go all of these years without one then have them on back-to-back days.”

The replay, which has more than 125,000 views across social media, also shows Petrovic playfully falling to the ground and ending up in the fetal position. He said it was just the disbelief of doing it two days in a row plus since he teed off last in the group his playing partners had walked ahead and there was no one to high-five.