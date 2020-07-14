Funk, 64, played KFT qualifiers with son while awaiting return

Fred Funk, 64, has kept plenty busy during the coronavirus pandemic, sometimes in ways he never figured he’d revisit.

Yes, that was Funk waterskiing on a private Colorado lake in June.

Yes, that was Funk caddying for his son, Taylor, at a Korn Ferry Tour qualifier in San Antonio earlier this month.

Both activities were taxing, but Funk enjoyed himself nonetheless.

Funk stayed on the property of a benefactor in Colorado for whom he’s desiging a golf course.

“He has a 50-acre lake and a really nice ski boat,” Funk said. “I used to waterski a lot, but I haven’t in a while because I was afraid to get hurt. But my son and a friend of his were wakeboarding while I was driving the boat, and I said, ‘I’m gonna go.’

“I usually get up on one ski, but I’ve had a bad hamstring. I got up on two and then dropped one right away. It was a lot of fun. At least I didn’t hurt myself.”

Funk said the property in which he’s designing the course was 5 minutes from a Korn Ferry Tour qualifier, so he gave that a run. It kept the competitive juices flowing. Funk admitted he didn’t figure on getting through, but he enjoyed meeting the next wave of young players.

He and Taylor also tried to qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour San Antonio Challenge. Funk’s tee time was in the morning group, while his son was slated for the afternoon. But at least they were at the same course.