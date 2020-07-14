-
Funk, 64, played KFT qualifiers with son while awaiting return
July 14, 2020
By Bob McClellan, PGATOUR.COM
- Fred Funk played in some Korn Ferry Tour qualifiers during pandemic. (Getty Images)
Fred Funk, 64, has kept plenty busy during the coronavirus pandemic, sometimes in ways he never figured he’d revisit.
Yes, that was Funk waterskiing on a private Colorado lake in June.
Yes, that was Funk caddying for his son, Taylor, at a Korn Ferry Tour qualifier in San Antonio earlier this month.
Both activities were taxing, but Funk enjoyed himself nonetheless.
Funk stayed on the property of a benefactor in Colorado for whom he’s desiging a golf course.
“He has a 50-acre lake and a really nice ski boat,” Funk said. “I used to waterski a lot, but I haven’t in a while because I was afraid to get hurt. But my son and a friend of his were wakeboarding while I was driving the boat, and I said, ‘I’m gonna go.’
“I usually get up on one ski, but I’ve had a bad hamstring. I got up on two and then dropped one right away. It was a lot of fun. At least I didn’t hurt myself.”
Funk said the property in which he’s designing the course was 5 minutes from a Korn Ferry Tour qualifier, so he gave that a run. It kept the competitive juices flowing. Funk admitted he didn’t figure on getting through, but he enjoyed meeting the next wave of young players.
He and Taylor also tried to qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour San Antonio Challenge. Funk’s tee time was in the morning group, while his son was slated for the afternoon. But at least they were at the same course.
“I played then asked if I could follow him and they said well, probably, but they weren’t real sure,” Funk said. “I caddied for him. So I walked 36 holes that day, carried a bag for the second 18. I was exhausted. I had a few beers when I got done so that was good. Had no trouble sleeping that night.”
Funk, an eight-time winner on the PGA TOUR and nine-time winner on PGA TOUR Champions, made five starts before the virus shut down all professional sports in the United States. He had four finishes in the top 36, including a best of T17 at the Chubb Classic in February.
It was there he played his best golf of the year, sitting only two shots off the lead after two rounds. Funk was seeking to become the oldest winner in Champions Tour history. Alas, he faded in the third round, shooting a 2-over 73 to finish well back.
.@fred_funkgolf thought his career was over last year.— PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) February 16, 2020
He got emotional when asked about a chance to win at 63 years old on Sunday at @ChubbClassic. pic.twitter.com/zmy1ZiuP9j
Funk, a longtime resident of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., also revealed he’s going to move to an area just outside Austin, Texas, in the next 12-18 months. His wife is a native of the Longhorn State, and Funk and his son Taylor picked out a lot at Discovery Land Company’s latest development, Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club, about 20 miles outside Austin, after they left San Antonio.
“We bought a lot last week,” Funk said. “Taylor actually picked it out. I represent Discovery, and all of their properties are really, really nice. I always thought living in one would be really cool. I brought in my wife’s brother -- he has designed three homes for us – and he loved the lot, too. I’m looking forward to it. It’s kind of exciting.
“We’ll keep a small place here (in Ponte Vedra),” Funk said. “We’re gonna downsize big time. But I’ll keep my feet in the ground here a little bit. We’ll just see. If I really end up liking Austin I’ll pull up stakes, but Ponte Vedra means a lot to me. It’s a wonderful place to live. I think it’s a hidden gem. People don’t realize how nice it is until they’re here.”
Funk figures he’ll be in Texas before 2021 is out. In the meantime he’s eager to get back out on PGA TOUR Champions when play is scheduled to resume, at the Ally Challenge in Grand Blanc, Michigan, on July 31.
“I’m ready to go play,” Funk said. “I miss the brotherhood we have on the Champions Tour.”
