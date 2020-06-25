Ken Duke reflects on breakthrough PGA TOUR win, overcoming scoliosis as a kid

The victory netted Duke just over $1 million; he was so impressed with the charitable efforts of the tournament he promptly donated $25,000.

That’s just the kind of guy Duke is – affable, genial, laid back, giving. His own charity event in Florida, the Ken Duke and Friends Celebrity Pro-Am, is entering its fifth year. It raises money for Folds of Honor as well as select local charities, and Duke is hoping to have another banner year with it.

Duke is eager to resume his sophomore season on PGA TOUR Champions after it was halted by the coronavirus pandemic. He posted top 10s in each of his last two starts before COVID-19 halted play – a T9 at the Cologuard Classic and a T10 at the Hoag Classic.

“I’ve been playing a lot at my home course. I’m a member at The Floridian in Martin County, and we were open the whole time,” Duke said. “We closed two weeks ago for the summer. This course has always done that.

“I played a couple of minor tournaments on a tour here. Been playing with friends a lot. It’s pretty nice.”

Duke hit the PGA TOUR Champions with only a bit of status from the career money list. He knew it was important to establish himself and ensure he could play a full schedule in 2020, if such a thing had come to pass.