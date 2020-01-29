Welcome to Morocco: Players excited for new event

The first PGA TOUR-sanctioned stroke-play event to be contested on the continent of Africa, the Morocco Champions, tees off on Thursday.

For most fans of PGA TOUR Champions, their knowledge of the smallish country (it’s about the size of California) in the northwest corner of Africa extends to Crosby, Stills and Nash harmonizing about riding on the “Marrakesh Express,” a train jaunt from Casablanca to Marrakesh. The song actually is old enough to be on the Champs Tour; it turned 50 in May 2019.

But there will be some familiar elements for the players. The Morocco Champions will be contested at the Samanah Golf Club, a Nicklaus design. The members of PGA TOUR Champions have played a lot of Nicklaus designs over the years, and there are two others on the schedule this year in addition to Samanah – Harbor Shores for the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship and the Club at Snoqualmie Ridge for the Boeing Classic. This will be the 16th year for the Boeing event.

One player who might have a leg up on the rest of the 66-man field is two-time Champions Tour winner Scott Parel. He played Samanah in a mini-tour event in 2011. He didn’t make the cut, but at least he’s somewhat familiar with the course.

“I remember the clubhouse was unlike anything I’d seen in the States,” Parel said Tuesday. “I went back and looked at the scores and the winner was 19 under. It was a four-day event. It doesn’t seem like it’s that easy of a golf course.”

Morocco is dotted with more than 100 golf courses, several of which are top notch. Samanah is high on the list.

“The golf course is very good. There is no bad hole,” said Gery Watine, 66, the head pro at Samanah and a former member of the European PGA TOUR. “The ending is just terrific. The last three holes are very challenging. If they are close it could be very interesting on the last day.

“The greens are maybe the best in Morocco. And the sand traps are very good. All of the par 3s are very good holes. All of the par 5s are reachable but difficult.”

Watine was born in Morocco but moved to France as a teen. He came back to Morocco to run Samanah about 18 months ago.

He believes the Morocco Champions will be a big hit in his native country.

“It’s just great for Morocco,” Watine said. “Everybody is very excited to see them here. I’m sure it’s going to be a very important to have an event like this here.”

The event has a five-year deal with PGA TOUR Champions, and several players and their wives tweeted about their welcome to Marrakesh on social media.