  • PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS INSIDER

    Welcome to Morocco: Players excited for new event

  • Two-time PGA TOUR Champions winner Scott Parel played Samanah in a mini-tour event in 2011. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)Two-time PGA TOUR Champions winner Scott Parel played Samanah in a mini-tour event in 2011. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)