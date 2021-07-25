×
Statistics » Streaks » YTD Sub-Par Rounds Streak

YTD Sub-Par Rounds Streak

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021
RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME VALUE
1 1 Steve Stricker 22
2 2 Retief Goosen 20
3 3 Jim Furyk 18
4 4 Kevin Sutherland 17
5 5 Ernie Els 15
6 6 Bernhard Langer 14
7 7 Fred Couples 12
T8 T8 Kirk Triplett 11
T8 T8 Robert Karlsson 11
T8 T8 K.J. Choi 11
11 11 Scott Parel 10
T12 T12 Rod Pampling 9
T12 T12 Ken Duke 9
T12 T12 Darren Clarke 9
T12 T12 Miguel Angel Jiménez 9
T12 T12 Mike Weir 9
T12 T12 Gene Sauers 9
T12 T12 Mark O'Meara 9
T19 T19 Phil Mickelson 8
T19 T19 Tim Petrovic 8
T19 T19 David Toms 8
T19 T19 Brandt Jobe 8
T19 T19 Glen Day 8
T19 T19 Jerry Kelly 8
T19 T19 Brett Quigley 8
T19 T19 Alex Cejka 8
T27 T27 Paul Broadhurst 7
T27 T27 Steve Flesch 7
T27 T27 Kent Jones 7
T27 T27 Doug Barron 7
T27 T27 Cameron Beckman 7
T27 T27 Jesper Parnevik 7
T27 T27 José María Olazábal 7
T27 T27 Kenny Perry 7
T27 T27 Stephen Ames 7
T27 T27 Tom Byrum 7
T37 T37 John Huston 6
T37 T37 Jeff Maggert 6
T37 T37 Billy Mayfair 6
T37 T37 Rocco Mediate 6
T37 T37 Vijay Singh 6
T37 T37 Joe Durant 6
T37 T37 Scott McCarron 6
T37 T37 Dicky Pride 6
T45 T45 Shane Bertsch 5
T45 T45 Woody Austin 5
T45 T45 Colin Montgomerie 5
T45 T45 Tom Gillis 5
T45 T45 David McKenzie 5
T45 T45 Stephen Leaney 5
T45 T45 Paul Goydos 5
T45 T45 Wes Short, Jr. 5
T45 T45 Dudley Hart 5
T45 T45 Chris DiMarco 5
T45 T45 Marco Dawson 5
T45 T45 Scott Dunlap 5
T45 T45 Duffy Waldorf 5
T45 T45 Sandy Lyle 5
T45 T45 Tom Lehman 5
T45 T45 Jay Haas 5
T45 T45 Larry Mize 5
T45 T45 Lee Janzen 5
T45 T45 Bob Estes 5
T45 T45 David Frost 5
T45 T45 Olin Browne 5
T66 T66 Billy Andrade 4
T66 T66 Tommy Armour III 4
T66 T66 Fred Funk 4
T66 T66 Steve Jones 4
T66 T66 Willie Wood 4
T66 T66 Scott Verplank 4
T66 T66 Corey Pavin 4
T66 T66 Tom Pernice Jr. 4
T66 T66 Joey Sindelar 4
T66 T66 Robin Byrd 4
T66 T66 Ken Tanigawa 4
T66 T66 Tim Herron 4
T78 T78 Carlos Franco 3
T78 Thomas Bjørn 3
T78 T78 Jarmo Sandelin 3
T78 T78 Rich Beem 3
T78 T78 John Senden 3
T78 T78 Michael Allen 3
T78 T78 Mike Goodes 3
T78 T78 Bart Bryant 3
T78 T78 Brad Bryant 3
T78 T78 Mark Calcavecchia 3
T78 T78 Russ Cochran 3
T78 T78 John Daly 3
T78 T78 Steve Pate 3
T78 T78 Fran Quinn 3
T78 T78 Scott Hoch 3
T78 T78 Mark Brooks 3
T94 T93 Davis Love III 2
T94 T93 John Riegger 2
T94 T93 Loren Roberts 2
T94 Clark Dennis 2
T94 T93 Michael Bradley 2
T94 T93 Tom Kite 2
T94 T93 Bob May 2
T94 T93 Shaun Micheel 2
T94 T93 Craig Bowden 2
T94 T93 Tommy Tolles 2
T94 T93 Jeff Sluman 2
T94 T93 Jerry Smith 2
T94 Ian Woosnam 2
T94 T93 Esteban Toledo 2
T94 T93 Ángel Cabrera 2
T94 Ricardo Gonzalez 2
T94 David Shacklady 2
T94 Jean-Francois Remesy 2
T94 T93 Thongchai Jaidee 2
T94 Yoshinobu Tsukada 2
T94 Stephen Dodd 2
T94 Peter Baker 2
T94 T93 Cliff Kresge 2
T94 T93 David Morland IV 2
T94 T93 Roger Chapman 2
T94 T93 Paul Stankowski 2
T94 T93 Gary Nicklaus 2
T94 T93 Matt Gogel 2

This is the highest number of YTD consecutive rounds under par that the player has. (477)