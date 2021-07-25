×
Statistics » Streaks » Best Sub-Par Rounds Streak

Best Sub-Par Rounds Streak

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021
RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME CAREER BEST STREAK BEST YTD STREAK CURRENT STREAK
1 1 Bernhard Langer 36 14
T2 T2 Gil Morgan 31 0
T2 T2 Colin Montgomerie 31 5
4 4 Steve Stricker 30 22
5 5 Jay Haas 28 5
6 6 Bob Murphy 25 0
7 7 Loren Roberts 24 2
8 8 Scott Parel 22 10
9 9 Miguel Angel Jiménez 21 9
T10 T10 Retief Goosen 20 20
T10 T10 Larry Nelson 20 0
T10 T10 Bruce Fleisher 20 0
T10 T10 Hale Irwin 20 0
14 14 Fred Couples 19 12
15 15 Jim Furyk 18 18
T16 T16 Jerry Kelly 17 8
T16 T16 Kevin Sutherland 17 17
T16 T16 Tom Lehman 17 5
T16 T16 Bob Gilder 17 0
T16 T16 Gene Sauers 17 9
T16 T16 Craig Stadler 17 0
T16 T16 Lee Trevino 17 0
T23 T23 Jim Thorpe 16 0
T23 T23 Tom Watson 16 1
T23 T23 Dave Stockton 16 0
T23 T23 Peter Senior 16 0
T23 T23 Raymond Floyd 16 0
T23 T23 Fred Funk 16 4
T23 T23 Allen Doyle 16 0
T23 T23 James Mason 16 0
T23 T23 Woody Austin 16 5
T32 T32 Rod Spittle 15 0
T32 T32 Paul Broadhurst 15 7
T32 T32 Ernie Els 15 15
T32 T32 Keith Fergus 15 0
T32 T32 David Graham 15 0
T32 T32 Tom Kite 15 2
T32 T32 Jim Colbert 15 0
T32 T32 John Cook 15 1
T32 T32 Isao Aoki 15 0
T32 T32 Olin Browne 15 5
T32 T32 Doug Tewell 15 0
T32 T32 Corey Pavin 15 4
T32 T32 Dana Quigley 15 0
T32 T32 Billy Mayfair 15 6
T46 T46 Tom Pernice Jr. 14 4
T46 T46 Mark O'Meara 14 9
T46 T46 Jeff Sluman 14 2
T46 T46 Chi Chi Rodriguez 14 0
T46 T46 David Toms 14 8
T46 T46 Kirk Triplett 14 11
T46 T46 Marco Dawson 14 5
T46 T46 Jay Don Blake 14 0
T46 T46 Russ Cochran 14 3
T46 T46 Tom Jenkins 14 0
T46 T46 Scott Hoch 14 3
T46 T46 Michael Allen 14 3
T46 T46 Joe Durant 14 6
T46 T46 Kent Jones 14 7
T60 T60 Doug Garwood 13 0
T60 T60 Scott McCarron 13 6
T60 T60 Glen Day 13 8
T60 T60 Steve Flesch 13 7
T60 T60 John Jacobs 13 0
T60 T60 Jim Ahern 13 0
T60 T60 John Bland 13 0
T60 T60 Jay Sigel 13 0
T60 T60 Rod Pampling 13 9
T60 T60 Mike Goodes 13 3
T60 T60 Charles Coody 13 0
T60 T60 Rodger Davis 13 0
T60 T60 Andy Bean 13 0
T60 T60 Bob Charles 13 0
T60 T60 D.A. Weibring 13 0
T60 T60 Nick Price 13 0
T60 T60 Gary McCord 13 0
T60 T60 Rocco Mediate 13 6
T78 T78 Larry Mize 12 5
T78 T78 Graham Marsh 12 0
T78 T78 Tom Purtzer 12 0
T78 T78 Don Pooley 12 0
T78 T78 Duffy Waldorf 12 5
T78 T78 Scott Verplank 12 4
T78 T78 Mark Calcavecchia 12 3
T78 T78 Don Bies 12 0
T78 T78 Bruce Crampton 12 0
T78 T78 Dale Douglass 12 0
T78 T78 Bob Estes 12 5
T78 T78 Lee Janzen 12 5
T78 T78 Vicente Fernandez 12 0
T78 T78 Brandt Jobe 12 8
T78 T78 Tom Wargo 12 0
T93 T93 K.J. Choi 11 11
T93 T93 Walter Hall 11 0
T93 T93 Wes Short, Jr. 11 5
T93 T93 Paul Goydos 11 5
T93 T93 Walter Morgan 11 0
T93 T93 Hugh Baiocchi 11 0
T93 T93 Robert Karlsson 11 11
T93 T93 John Harris 11 1
T93 T93 Ken Duke 11 9
T93 T93 Don January 11 0
T93 T93 Mike Hill 11 0
T93 T93 John Huston 11 6
T93 T93 Al Geiberger 11 0
T93 T93 Frank Beard 11 0
T93 T93 Jim Albus 11 0
T93 T93 Billy Andrade 11 4
T93 T93 Brad Bryant 11 3
T93 T93 Mark Brooks 11 3
T93 T93 Bobby Wadkins 11 0
T93 T93 Bob Tway 11 0
T93 T93 Steven Veriato 11 0
T93 T93 Tom Weiskopf 11 0
T93 T93 Stephen Ames 11 7
T93 T93 Willie Wood 11 4
T93 T93 Rocky Thompson 11 0
T93 T93 J.C. Snead 11 0
T93 T93 Kenny Perry 11 7
T93 T93 Jack Nicklaus 11 0
T93 T93 Mark McNulty 11 0
T122 T122 Blaine McCallister 10 1
T122 T122 Steve Lowery 10 0
T122 T122 Lonnie Nielsen 10 0
T122 T122 Jerry Pate 10 0
T122 T122 Jimmy Powell 10 0
T122 T122 Joey Sindelar 10 4
T122 T122 Scott Simpson 10 1
T122 T122 Bruce Summerhays 10 0
T122 T122 Bart Bryant 10 3
T122 T122 José Maria Cañizares 10 0
T122 T122 Tommy Armour III 10 4
T122 T122 Ronnie Black 10 0
T122 T122 David Edwards 10 0
T122 T122 David Eger 10 0
T122 T122 Dave Eichelberger 10 0
T122 T122 R.W. Eaks 10 0
T122 T122 Jim Dent 10 0
T122 T122 Terry Dill 10 0
T122 T122 David Frost 10 5
T122 T122 Gary Hallberg 10 1
T122 T122 Jim Ferree 10 0
T122 T122 Ed Dougherty 10 0
T122 T122 Joe Inman 10 0
T122 T122 Peter Jacobsen 10 0
T122 T122 Morris Hatalsky 10 0
T122 T122 Wayne Levi 10 0
T122 T122 Des Smyth 10 0
T122 T122 Jesper Parnevik 10 7
T122 T122 Mike Small 10 1
T122 T122 Vijay Singh 10 6
T152 T152 Bruce Vaughan 9 0
T152 T152 Mike Weir 9 9
T152 T152 Carlos Franco 9 3
T152 T152 Darren Clarke 9 9
T152 T152 Doug Barron 9 7
T152 T152 Mark Johnson 9 0
T152 T152 Mark James 9 0
T152 T152 Jeff Hart 9 0
T152 T152 Dan Forsman 9 1
T152 T152 Todd Hamilton 9 0
T152 T152 Gibby Gilbert 9 0
T152 T152 Bill Glasson 9 0
T152 T152 Bob Duval 9 0
T152 T152 Lee Elder 9 0
T152 T152 Joel Edwards 9 0
T152 T152 Fulton Allem 9 0
T152 T152 Michael Bradley 9 2
T152 T152 Scott Dunlap 9 5
T152 T152 Mark Wiebe 9 0
T152 T152 Tim Simpson 9 0
T152 T152 Ted Schulz 9 0
T152 T152 Leonard Thompson 9 0
T152 T152 Gary Player 9 0
T152 T152 Joe Ozaki 9 0
T152 T152 Larry Mowry 9 0
T152 T152 Jeff Maggert 9 6
T152 T152 Mike McCullough 9 0
T152 T152 Jerry McGee 9 0
T180 T180 Phil Mickelson 8 8
T180 T180 John Mahaffey 8 0
T180 T180 David Peoples 8 0
T180 T180 Dan Pohl 8 0
T180 T180 Tim Petrovic 8 8
T180 T180 Sammy Rachels 8 0
T180 T180 Mike Reid 8 0
T180 T180 John Riegger 8 2
T180 T180 Tom Shaw 8 0
T180 T180 Bob Smith 8 0
T180 T180 Jerry Smith 8 2
T180 T180 DeWitt Weaver 8 0
T180 T180 Ian Woosnam 8 2
T180 T180 Bob Brue 8 0
T180 T180 Bobby Clampett 8 0
T180 T180 Phil Blackmar 8 0
T180 T180 Homero Blancas 8 0
T180 T180 Chip Beck 8 0
T180 T180 Ben Crenshaw 8 0
T180 T180 Tom Byrum 8 7
T180 T180 Alex Cejka 8 8
T180 T180 Phillip Price 8 1
T180 T180 José Coceres 8 1
T180 T180 Brett Quigley 8 8
T180 T180 Jeff Brehaut 8 0
T180 T180 Tommy Tolles 8 2
T180 T180 Ken Tanigawa 8 4
T180 T180 Esteban Toledo 8 2
T180 T180 Denis Watson 8 1
T209 T209 José María Olazábal 7 7
T209 T209 Brian Henninger 7 0
T209 T209 Harry Toscano 7 0
T209 T209 Tom Gillis 7 5
T209 T209 Cameron Beckman 7 7
T209 T209 Frank Conner 7 0
T209 T209 John Daly 7 3
T209 T209 Bob Eastwood 7 0
T209 T209 Bruce Devlin 7 0
T209 T209 Tommy Aaron 7 0
T209 T209 Butch Baird 7 0
T209 T209 Dave Barr 7 0
T209 T209 Bob Betley 7 0
T209 T209 Fred Gibson 7 0
T209 T209 Lou Graham 7 0
T209 T209 Kirk Hanefeld 7 0
T209 T209 John Inman 7 0
T209 T209 Kermit Zarley 7 0
T209 T209 Larry Ziegler 7 0
T209 T209 Fuzzy Zoeller 7 0
T209 T209 Dick Hendrickson 7 0
T209 T209 Larry Laoretti 7 0
T209 T209 Walter Zembriski 7 0
T209 T209 Grant Waite 7 0
T209 T209 Eduardo Romero 7 0
T209 T209 Jim Rutledge 7 0
T209 T209 Ron Streck 7 0
T209 T209 Hal Sutton 7 0
T209 T209 Fran Quinn 7 3
T209 T209 Steve Pate 7 3
T209 T209 Greg Norman 7 0
T209 T209 Miguel Angel Martin 7 1
T209 T209 Chien Soon Lu 7 0
T209 T209 Massy Kuramoto 7 0
T209 T209 Gary Koch 7 0
T209 T209 Mark Mouland 7 0
T209 T209 Rives McBee 7 0
T246 T246 Mark McCumber 6 0
T246 T246 Dick Lotz 6 0
T246 T246 Davis Love III 6 2
T246 T246 Dick Mast 6 1
T246 T246 Andrew Magee 6 0
T246 T246 Andy North 6 0
T246 T246 Bobby Nichols 6 0
T246 T246 Robert Thompson 6 0
T246 T246 Bobby Walzel 6 0
T246 T246 Ben Smith 6 0
T246 T246 Mike Joyce 6 0
T246 T246 Barry Jaeckel 6 0
T246 T246 Steve Jones 6 4
T246 T246 Skip Kendall 6 1
T246 T246 Jim Gallagher, Jr. 6 0
T246 T246 Jim Carter 6 1
T246 T246 Bob Dickson 6 0
T246 T246 Danny Edwards 6 0
T246 T246 Steve Elkington 6 0
T246 T246 Roger Chapman 6 2
T246 T246 Joe Daley 6 0
T246 T246 David McKenzie 6 5
T246 T246 Kohki Idoki 6 0
T246 T246 Dicky Pride 6 6
T246 T246 John Morse 6 0
T246 T246 Tony Jacklin 6 0
T246 T246 Chris DiMarco 6 5
T273 T273 Jean-Francois Remesy 5 2
T273 Jean Van de Velde 5 0
T273 T273 Dudley Hart 5 5
T273 T273 Shane Bertsch 5 5
T273 T273 Gibby Gilbert III 5 1
T273 T273 Stephen Leaney 5 5
T273 T273 Clark Dennis 5 2
T273 T273 George Burns 5 0
T273 T273 Brad Faxon 5 1
T273 T273 Ken Green 5 0
T273 T273 Doug Dalziel 5 0
T273 T273 Howard Twitty 5 0
T273 T273 Lanny Wadkins 5 0
T273 T273 Bob Toski 5 0
T273 T273 Ed Sneed 5 0
T273 T273 Doug Sanders 5 0
T273 T273 John Schroeder 5 0
T273 T273 Sandy Lyle 5 5
T273 T273 Tom McGinnis 5 0
T292 T291 Mark Lye 4 0
T292 T291 Mark Pfeil 4 0
T292 T291 Jodie Mudd 4 0
T292 T291 David Ogrin 4 0
T292 T291 Bill Rogers 4 0
T292 T291 Dave Rummells 4 0
T292 T291 Curtis Strange 4 0
T292 T291 Chris Starkjohann 4 0
T292 T291 Mike Sullivan 4 0
T292 T291 Greg Kraft 4 1
T292 T291 Donnie Hammond 4 0
T292 T291 Bob Goalby 4 0
T292 T291 Ed Fiori 4 0
T292 T291 Robin Freeman 4 0
T292 T291 Kenny Knox 4 0
T292 T291 J.L. Lewis 4 0
T292 T291 Babe Hiskey 4 0
T292 T291 P.H. Horgan III 4 0
T292 T291 Mike Hulbert 4 0
T292 T291 Steve Haskins 4 0
T292 T291 Keith Clearwater 4 0
T292 T291 John Brodie 4 0
T292 T291 Deane Beman 4 0
T292 T291 Trevor Dodds 4 0
T292 T291 Tim Herron 4 4
T292 T291 Barry Lane 4 1
T292 T291 James Kingston 4 1
T292 T291 Prayad Marksaeng 4 0
T292 T291 Frank Esposito 4 0
T292 T291 Robin Byrd 4 4
T292 T291 Kevin King 4 0
T292 T291 Guy Boros 4 0
T324 T323 Mark Walker 3 0
T324 T323 Bob Niger 3 0
T324 T323 Rich Beem 3 3
T324 T323 Bob Cameron 3 0
T324 T323 Sonny Skinner 3 0
T324 T323 Neal Lancaster 3 0
T324 T323 Shaun Micheel 3 2
T324 T323 Gary Wolstenholme 3 0
T324 T323 Omar Uresti 3 1
T324 T323 Mike Grob 3 0
T324 T323 John Senden 3 3
T324 T323 Jong-Duck Kim 3 0
T324 T323 Tsuyoshi Yoneyama 3 0
T324 T323 Paul McGinley 3 1
T324 T323 Pete Oakley 3 0
T324 Thomas Bjørn 3 3
T324 T323 Cliff Kresge 3 2
T324 T323 Jarmo Sandelin 3 3
T324 T323 Jay Delsing 3 0
T324 T323 Rod Curl 3 0
T324 T323 Jeff Coston 3 0
T324 T323 Bobby Cole 3 0
T324 T323 Ben Bates 3 0
T324 T323 Pete Brown 3 0
T324 T323 Rex Caldwell 3 0
T324 T323 Lon Hinkle 3 0
T324 T323 Tommy Jacobs 3 0
T324 T323 David Ishii 3 0
T324 T323 Bill Johnston 3 0
T324 T323 Bob Friend 3 0
T324 T323 Peter Fowler 3 1
T324 T323 Rick Fehr 3 0
T324 T323 Wayne Grady 3 0
T324 T323 Jerry Haas 3 1
T324 T323 Gary Groh 3 0
T324 T323 Jeff Gallagher 3 0
T324 T323 Stan Utley 3 0
T324 T323 Lance Ten Broeck 3 0
T324 T323 Billy Kratzert 3 0
T324 T323 Billy Maxwell 3 0
T324 T323 Rik Massengale 3 0
T324 T323 Brian Mogg 3 0
T366 Wraith Grant 2 0
T366 T364 Mauricio Molina 2 1
T366 T364 Thaworn Wiratchant 2 0
T366 T364 Barry Conser 2 0
T366 T364 Mark Brown 2 0
T366 David Shacklady 2 2
T366 T364 Paul Wesselingh 2 0
T366 T364 Christopher Williams 2 0
T366 T364 Magnus Atlevi 2 0
T366 Yoshinobu Tsukada 2 2
T366 T364 Thongchai Jaidee 2 2
T366 T364 Bob Menne 2 0
T366 T364 Pat McGowan 2 0
T366 T364 Bob McCallister 2 0
T366 T364 Roger Maltbie 2 0
T366 T364 Len Mattiace 2 0
T366 T364 Craig Parry 2 0
T366 T364 Dwight Nevil 2 0
T366 T364 Peter O'Malley 2 0
T366 T364 Greg Powers 2 0
T366 T364 Jack Renner 2 0
T366 T364 Steve Spray 2 0
T366 T364 Mike Springer 2 0
T366 T364 R.H. Sikes 2 0
T366 T364 Clarence Rose 2 0
T366 T364 Gary Rusnak 2 0
T366 T364 Jon Fiedler 2 0
T366 T364 Dow Finsterwald 2 0
T366 T364 Robert Gamez 2 0
T366 T364 Richie Karl 2 0
T366 T364 Fred Holton 2 0
T366 T364 Curt Byrum 2 0
T366 T364 Brandel Chamblee 2 0
T366 T364 Richard Crawford 2 0
T366 T364 Nick Faldo 2 0
T366 T364 Andre Bossert 2 0
T366 T364 Andy Oldcorn 2 0
T366 T364 Santiago Luna 2 0
T366 T364 Paul Lawrie 2 0
T366 T364 David Morland IV 2 2
T366 Thomas Levet 2 1
T366 T364 Frank Lickliter II 2 1
T366 T364 Stephen Dodd 2 2
T366 Peter Baker 2 2
T366 Chris Williams 2 0
T366 Ricardo Gonzalez 2 2
T366 T364 Ángel Cabrera 2 2
T366 T364 Jamie Spence 2 0
T366 T364 Peter Lonard 2 0
T366 T364 Paul Eales 2 1
T366 T364 Gary Orr 2 0
T366 T364 César Monasterio 2 0
T366 T364 Dan Olsen 2 1
T366 T364 Mark Carnevale 2 0
T366 T364 Gary Nicklaus 2 2
T366 T364 Steve Schneiter 2 0
T366 T364 Dave Cunningham 2 0
T366 T364 Paul Stankowski 2 2
T366 T364 Don Berry 2 0
T366 T364 Matt Gogel 2 2
T366 T364 Jay Williamson 2 0
T366 T364 Toshi Izawa 2 0
T366 T364 Kevin Johnson 2 0
T366 T364 Bob May 2 2
T366 T364 Bobby Gage 2 0
T366 T364 Jeff Roth 2 0
T366 T364 David Berganio, Jr. 2 0
T366 T364 Craig Bowden 2 2
T366 T364 Geoffrey Sisk 2 0

This is the highest number of career consecutive rounds under par that the player has. (476)